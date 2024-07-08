10 ways AXM and AI raise the bar for customer service and customer success

Agent experience management (AXM) is the overarching discipline where its solutions, I would argue, are the common glue that can connect and enhance both customer service and customer success. This is because AXM ensures that agents and customer success personnel are equipped with the proper tools, insights, and support they need to optimally perform in their assigned roles. On the customer success side, personas such as customer success managers, account managers, and onboarding specialists can leverage some of the capabilities to effectively guide their customers toward their goals of adopting and embracing a new technology, service or product. In the realm of customer service, it is all about providing the customer with a rapid and effective answer to their inbound inquiry. And, as AXM solutions evolve with the integration of generative AI, it will offer transformational tools and insights that tremendously enhance both the agent and customer success personnel performance, greatly streamline workflows, and vastly elevate the entire customer experience.

With the advent of Generative AI, as an intrinsic technological component in AXM, we are about to witness a transformational approach in the way customer support and customer success professionals engage with customers. And so, AI is set to revolutionize AXM in several ways.

1. Intelligent automation

Generative AI can automate repetitive tasks, freeing agents to focus on complex issues that require human intervention. This reduces workload and enhances job satisfaction. Some examples of how AI can handle routine tasks include scheduling follow-up emails, updating customer records, or providing standard responses to common queries, allowing agents to focus on resolving complex customer issues.

2. Enhanced training programs

AI-driven training programs can provide personalized learning experiences for agents, helping them quickly grasp new skills and stay updated with the latest knowledge. For instance, AI can create customized training modules based on each agent’s performance data, focusing on areas where they need improvement and ensuring they stay updated on the latest product features and support techniques.

3. Real-time assistance

Generative AI can provide real-time assistance to agents during customer interactions, offering suggestions, pulling up relevant information, and guiding agents through complex issues. During a live chat, AI can analyze the conversation in real-time and suggest responses or solutions to the agent, ensuring quick and accurate assistance.

4. Improved knowledge management

AI can analyze vast amounts of data to create and maintain an up-to-date knowledge base, ensuring that agents have quick access to accurate information. In particular, AI can continuously scan customer interactions and product updates to update the knowledge base, providing agents with the most current and relevant information to assist customers effectively.

5. Sentiment analysis

Through speech to text transcription and natural language processing, contact center solutions can analyze customer interactions to gauge basic sentiment and provide some insights to agents on how to handle conversations effectively, enhancing customer satisfaction. Today’s generative AI is more sophisticated, and it can provide a higher level of customer insight where it can detect if a customer is frustrated or upset based on their language and tone, prompting the agent with empathetic responses and solutions to de-escalate the situation.

6. Predictive analytics

Generative AI can predict potential customer issues based on data patterns, enabling agents to take proactive measures to address concerns before they escalate. For example, AI can identify patterns indicating that a customer is likely to churn, prompting the customer success team to engage with personalized offers or additional support to retain the customer.

7. Customizable workflows

AI can create customizable workflows for agents, streamlining processes and ensuring that each interaction is handled efficiently and effectively. Thus, AI can generate tailored workflows for handling specific types of customer inquiries, ensuring that agents follow the best practices and procedures for each scenario.

8. Personalized agent support

Generative AI can provide personalized support to agents, understanding their strengths and weaknesses and offering tailored guidance to improve performance. To illustrate, AI can track an agent’s performance metrics and provide personalized feedback and coaching tips, helping them improve in areas where they might struggle.

9. Performance analytics

AI can analyze agent performance data to provide insights and recommendations for improvement, helping agents to continuously enhance their skills and effectiveness. A typical scenario is where AI can generate detailed reports on agent performance, highlighting areas for improvement and suggesting specific training or resources to help agents enhance their skills.

AI can facilitate better collaboration among teams by providing tools that enhance communication, share knowledge, and streamline workflows, leading to a more cohesive and efficient working environment. AI-powered collaboration platforms can automatically organize and prioritize tasks, share relevant information with team members, and ensure everyone is aligned on customer goals and strategies.

In summary, the integration of generative AI in agent experience management holds immense potential to transform customer service and customer success. By leveraging AI, businesses can ensure their agents are well-supported, leading to enhanced customer experiences, improved satisfaction, and ultimately, greater customer loyalty. The future of customer engagement is bright, with generative AI playing a pivotal role in driving excellence and innovation.

