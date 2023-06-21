Security

OpenText Cybersecurity 2023 Global Managed Security Survey: Tool Consolidation is More Than a Trend, it’s a Demand

Geoff BibbyJune 21, 2023
The impacts of a down economy are far reaching. Budget cuts, hiring freezes, and staff reductions are taking their toll on an already overstretched workforce. Consider, for example, cybersecurity professionals. With more than 700,000 unfilled cybersecurity positions in the U.S. alone—and a relentless threat landscape—cybersecurity professionals must find ways to work smarter. Simple and effective security must be a priority.  

Results of a recent Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) survey confirm tool sprawl is a primary concern for businesses. In the quest to gain efficiencies without compromising security, MSPs and MSSPs are seeing high demand for tool consolidation.  

According to respondents, a majority (86%) of MSP and MSSP customers want to consolidate their security tools. This is not surprising as the biggest challenges facing customers include cost savings, simplifying security programs, staffing shortages, and a lack of security expertise – all of which are heightened in this difficult economic climate. 

Consolidation is not limited to security solutions. Most (88%) of survey respondents also believe security and compliance tools are merging. Consolidation of tools – and budgets – enables security and compliance teams to share resources, both staffing and financial.  

Security providers are responding to channel demand 

Eighty-two percent of MSPs and MSSPs cite a key customer requirement is the need for comprehensive, on-demand security. MSPs and MSSPs are eager to answer the call. 

With a pulse on today’s complex security landscape, vendors like OpenText ™ are empowering MSPs and MSSPs with programs and solutions that help make security simple. Our goal is to remove the heavy lifting by helping MSPs and MSSPs efficiently and effectively secure their clients. This includes equipping them with a comprehensive cyber resilient portfolio of cloud-based data security and data management solutions available in a single, unified platform. 

By bringing together our flagship solutions and delivering them in a way that’s easy to consume and manage, we help MSPs and MSSPs reduce tool sprawl while improving overall security posture and cyber resiliency.    

