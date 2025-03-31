Titanium X innovations for OpenText Business Network Cloud

Supply chain pros, we know your world is a whirlwind of logistics, suppliers, compliance, and, of course, the occasional (or frequent) unexpected disruption. Whether you’re dodging regulatory curveballs, onboarding new partners at lightning speed, or just trying to keep those B2B transactions flowing smoother than a perfectly optimized warehouse, OpenText™ Business Network Cloud has your back.

Over the past two years, we’ve been rolling out innovations faster than a last-minute holiday shipment, helping you secure your network, manage supplier risk, streamline transactions, harness AI-powered insights, and take command of IoT-driven operations—all so you can focus on running a supply chain that never skips a beat.

So, what’s new? We’ve got lots to tell you about, two+ years’ worth of innovation, actually! Let’s break it down, supply chain style.

1. Fort Knox-level security (without the headaches)

Supply chains are like exclusive VIP clubs—lots of people trying to get in, but only the right ones should have access. And just like bouncers at the door, you need tight security controls to keep the party safe.

That’s why we introduced self-service capabilities for OpenText Core Secure Access, giving you full control over who gets in and what they can do—without drowning in IT tickets. We’ve also beefed-up security with risk-based multi-factor authentication (MFA) and adaptive authentication, so bad actors get booted while your trusted partners get a smooth pass.

And because trust is earned (not given), we’re leaning into zero-trust principles, making sure every access request is validated, every time. The result? A supply chain that’s secure, streamlined, and totally under your control—no stress required.

OpenText Core Secure Access underpins our re-engineered OpenText Core Collaboration Access to allow you to improve the ‘people-to-people’ collaboration across your business ecosystem. This environment ensures you can establish secure, end-to-end connected communities across your suppliers, customers, logistics carriers and financial institutions.

2. Supplier risk? We’ve got receipts.

Your suppliers say they’re ethical, sustainable, and financially stable—but how do you really know? Spoiler: You need data-driven proof, not just a handshake and a promise.

Enter OpenText Command Center Risk Monitor, your go-to for keeping tabs on supplier risk, ESG commitments, and financial stability. We’ve teamed up with EcoVadis and Dun, Bradstreet and Acuris to give you a single pane view of supplier compliance, so you can spot potential risks before they derail your operations.

And because knowledge is power, we’re layering this insight with OpenText Trading Grid Insights, so you can see data flows across your entire supply chain—from enterprise systems to trading partners—giving you total risk visibility at a glance.

Translation? You’re always in the know, and when risks pop up, you can course-correct in real time.

3. B2B transactions that flow like a well-oiled machine

Supply chains are all about connections, but let’s be real—integrating new partners, marketplaces, and EDI systems can feel like assembling furniture without instructions.

That’s why we’re making it ridiculously easy with:

OpenText B2B Integration Foundation for smooth hybrid integrations.

Prebuilt Amazon Seller eMarketplace integration—because who has time for custom coding?

Seamless integration to popular ERP systems, for example a Microsoft Dynamics 365 EDI adapter for plug-and-play B2B transactions.

Bottom line? You spend less time troubleshooting integrations and more time doing what you do best—keeping your supply chain fast, efficient, and headache-free.

4. e-Invoicing compliance? Consider it handled.

Ah, government invoicing regulations—the ultimate moving target. One day, you’re compliant, the next, you’re scrambling to meet new mandates you didn’t see coming.

We’re staying one step ahead with OpenText Trading Grid e-Invoicing, so you’re always on the right side of regulations. Case in point: Poland’s new Krajowy System e-Faktur (KSeF)—we’ve got that covered.

Even better? We’re automating invoice processing, so you can finally ditch the manual data entry and human error that slow things down. Faster payments, fewer errors, zero compliance nightmares—now that’s a win.

5. AI-powered supply chain superpowers

Supply chains produce a ton of data—but if you’re not using it to optimize operations and spot trends, you’re leaving money on the table.

We’ve cranked up the AI-driven analytics in OpenText Business Network Cloud to give you real-time insights into your B2B transaction flows, supplier performance, and revenue acceleration opportunities.

With OpenText Trading Grid Insights, you can see exactly what’s happening across your supply chain, helping you make smarter decisions before problems arise. Think of it as your own crystal ball for supply chain success—minus the guesswork.

6. Total supply chain command center

Running a modern supply chain without real-time visibility is like flying a plane without instruments—risky, chaotic, and bound to hit turbulence. That’s where the OpenText Trading Grid Command Center comes in.

Think of it as your mission control, giving you real-time monitoring, performance tracking, and predictive analytics for your entire B2B ecosystem. Whether you’re spotting transaction bottlenecks, tracking document flows, or proactively managing disruptions, this is your single-pane dashboard for total supply chain command.

No more blind spots. No more surprises. Just data-driven decisions and full control over your digital trading network.

7. Smarter IoT, smarter supply chain

The Internet of Things (IoT) isn’t just about smart fridges and connected cars—it’s transforming supply chains by turning real-world assets into real-time data sources.

With OpenText Aviator IoT, OpenText is bringing AI-powered intelligence to IoT data streams, helping you:

Track assets in real time—Know where your shipments are, down to the second.

Monitor environmental conditions—Cold chain logistics? No more spoiled surprises.

Detect anomalies before they cause disruptions—because preventing problems is always better than fixing them.

IoT isn’t the future—it’s happening now, and with OpenText Aviator IoT, you’re getting actionable insights that keep your supply chain running like a dream.

Final thoughts: Modernize with the best supply chain partner in the world

At the end of the day, supply chain pros want fewer surprises, less friction, and more control—and that’s exactly what OpenText Business Network Cloud delivers.

From iron-clad security and supplier risk intelligence to seamless transactions, compliance automation, AI-powered analytics, and IoT-driven insights, our latest innovations are designed to keep your supply chain fast, resilient, and ready for anything.

So, if you’re tired of firefighting and ready to take control, it’s time to see what Titanium X innovations for OpenText Business Network Cloud can do for you.

Let’s build a smarter, more connected supply chain—together.

