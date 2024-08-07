What’s new in Business Network

The Olympic Games 2024 in Paris – the grand celebration of human athleticism, determination, and the occasional synchronized swimming routine that makes me question the laws of physics – will end in a few days. In the high-stakes world of Olympic competition, success is not just the result of individual athletes’ strengths. It is also the result of seamless coordination and the support of their teams. This dynamic mirrors the challenges and triumphs experienced by supply chain, IT, or finance organizations. Just as athletes strive for gold, businesses aim for efficiency, precision, and excellence. Therefore, the Business Network team delivered a feature-rich release, CE 24.3, to help you stay competitive, resilient, and ready for whatever comes in the following weeks and months.

Here is a brief overview of new and enhanced capabilities in Business Network CE 24.3:

Trading Grid with Aviator is a new conversational, generative AI-based self-service virtual advisor. It integrates seamlessly with the OpenText™ Business Network, providing users with instant, human-like, contextually relevant responses and support. Trading Grid users gain autonomy to find the information they need instantly instead of opening support tickets or reading product documentation. You can find more information in this blog post.

Aviator IoT combines AI and advanced analytics with our IoT platform to allow companies to innovate like never before. It simplifies IoT sensor data access and analysis with our custom application builder and intuitive user experience. It integrates with OpenText Magellan MBIRaaS for fast, AI-driven insights and data visualization. The pre-packaged apps help customers quickly leverage data and monitor digital twins of physical assets. For more information, read this blog post.

To help customers increase the reach of global e-Invoicing implementation, AIC supports the new B2B e-invoicing mandate in Malaysia, as well as the existing e-Invoicing mandate in Columbia. AIC extends the capabilities for SAF-T e-Reporting in Romania and brings enhancements to support changes in Saudi Arabia, Romania, and Turkey. For more details about the mandate in Malaysia, read the blog update here.

Lens Enhancements

Configurable Bulk Redelivery Limit at User Level : Users with this role can simultaneously redeliver up to 60 transactions, up from the previous limit of 30.

: Users with this role can simultaneously redeliver up to 60 transactions, up from the previous limit of 30. Enhanced Partner Transaction View: Suppress internal documents and files. Users can exchange and view transactions between customers and partners using two new quick filters for Partner transactions and Partner transactions, including errors. We also added a new active filter attribute to filter out Partner transactions, excluding internal documents, control messages, and 997 EDI types.

Suppress internal documents and files. Users can exchange and view transactions between customers and partners using two new quick filters for Partner transactions and Partner transactions, including errors. We also added a new active filter attribute to filter out Partner transactions, excluding internal documents, control messages, and 997 EDI types. Support for Live Search and Reporting for Active Document Customers Moving to Lens: Customers using AD can only access 93 days of data for their reports. However, with the transition to Lens, customers can run reports on 13 months of data and carry out live searches on historical data after Lens collects data for a 13-month period.

Trading Grid Cartographer : Integrates business processes and applications, allowing customers to programmatically retrieve and update XREF tables, dramatically simplifying table update processes for users, ensuring accuracy, and reducing time to production.

: Integrates business processes and applications, allowing customers to programmatically retrieve and update XREF tables, dramatically simplifying table update processes for users, ensuring accuracy, and reducing time to production. Developed SCIM APIs for Company and User Management : SCIM standardizes the exchange of company and user identity information, simplifying access to cloud applications. Adding SCIM APIs to BN allows customers to integrate identities between their platform, the Trading Grid portal, and its applications.

: SCIM standardizes the exchange of company and user identity information, simplifying access to cloud applications. Adding SCIM APIs to BN allows customers to integrate identities between their platform, the Trading Grid portal, and its applications. Deprecated gxs.com : All customers and communities on the Trading Grid will use Trading Grid Online to access and manage their Trading Grid solutions.

: All customers and communities on the Trading Grid will use Trading Grid Online to access and manage their Trading Grid solutions. AS4 CEF Certification : The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), a key EU funding instrument to promote growth, jobs, and competitiveness through targeted infrastructure investment, has certified Business Network Cloud Enterprise for the AS4 message exchange protocol, ensuring secure data exchange regardless of sector.

: The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), a key EU funding instrument to promote growth, jobs, and competitiveness through targeted infrastructure investment, has certified Business Network Cloud Enterprise for the AS4 message exchange protocol, ensuring secure data exchange regardless of sector. Peppol End User Statistics Reporting : Collects statistics and informs OpenPeppol and other Peppol authorities worldwide.

: Collects statistics and informs OpenPeppol and other Peppol authorities worldwide. Common Mailbox for PEPPOL Outbound Receiver: Better fits BNCE solution to Peppol dynamic discovery and connections.

Business Network Cloud Foundation and Adapter Enhancements

MS Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O) Order-to-Cash (O2C) Support for Just-in-Time (JIT) Manufacturing : The Planning Schedule with Release Capability (EDI 830) and Shipping Schedule (EDI 862) transactions are crucial in JIT manufacturing, enabling efficient demand forecasting, inventory management, and logistics coordination between buyers and sellers. The Product Transfer and Resale Report (EDI 867) adds additional value by providing insights into downstream sales and inventory, supporting refined demand forecasts and improved supply chain communication. Together, these transactions ensure the responsiveness and efficiency essential for JIT operations.

: The Planning Schedule with Release Capability (EDI 830) and Shipping Schedule (EDI 862) transactions are crucial in JIT manufacturing, enabling efficient demand forecasting, inventory management, and logistics coordination between buyers and sellers. The Product Transfer and Resale Report (EDI 867) adds additional value by providing insights into downstream sales and inventory, supporting refined demand forecasts and improved supply chain communication. Together, these transactions ensure the responsiveness and efficiency essential for JIT operations. Self-Service Onboarding Dashboard for Customers : Get a single dashboard to view and manage tasks required to provision Trading Grid solutions.

: Get a single dashboard to view and manage tasks required to provision Trading Grid solutions. Self-Service VAN Passthrough Workflow for Partner Onboarding: BNCF customers can now onboard VAN-connected trading partners to their solutions.

Freeway Enhancements

Expanded Supported Trading Partner Kit Portfolio : Offers Freeway more trading opportunities in new markets, geographies, and industries.

: Offers Freeway more trading opportunities in new markets, geographies, and industries. UI Enhancements for Streamlined and More Automated User Experience : Helps users save time while moving through their supply chain steps.

: Helps users save time while moving through their supply chain steps. ASN Labels as a Service API Creation: Helps integrated customers to integrate and automatically generate shipping labels for their merchandise.

Active Access Enhancements

Added Subscription Actions to Bulletins : Active Access will provide specific messages for actions and automatically close the subscription pop-up after saving. Clear messages will further boost engagement and reduce errors and support needs.

: Active Access will provide specific messages for actions and automatically close the subscription pop-up after saving. Clear messages will further boost engagement and reduce errors and support needs. Ability to Send Bulletins to Security Administrators: A streamlined notification process will automatically inform security personnel directly, without delays, about events they need to know.

Identity and Access Management Enhancements

Sign-In Policy for Geographical Region and Step-Up Authentication : This policy ensures additional authentication when users log in from unknown locations, enhancing security posture of enterprises.

: This policy ensures additional authentication when users log in from unknown locations, enhancing security posture of enterprises. Authentication IP Address Reputation Policy API : Prevents access from IPs flagged for suspect activity or low reputation.

: Prevents access from IPs flagged for suspect activity or low reputation. Known Breached Password Policy Rule for Sign-In: Ensures weak or compromised passwords are flagged appropriately.

Active Intelligence Enhancements

Support for French Language in Compliance Link and Trading Partner-Facing Screens : This feature enables customers to access the application in multiple languages and Professional Services to configure rules and data sets in the preferred languages.

: This feature enables customers to access the application in multiple languages and Professional Services to configure rules and data sets in the preferred languages. Duplicate Index Constraint Check Verification for XML Format: This allows checking of elements in XML documents from trading partners for duplicates over a rolling period. This feature is in addition to the previously introduced capability for X12 documents.

B2B Software Enhancements

BizManager Integration with API and PaaS Object Storage : This feature enables customers looking to build and extend integration flows to API-based services such as Azure Blob, Amazon S3, etc. It also helps developers build, deploy, and manage applications faster.

: This feature enables customers looking to build and extend integration flows to API-based services such as Azure Blob, Amazon S3, etc. It also helps developers build, deploy, and manage applications faster. BizManager OAuth2.0 Support : Provides a secure, flexible, and user-friendly method for authentication and authorization.

: Provides a secure, flexible, and user-friendly method for authentication and authorization. BizManager PostgreSQL Support

Credits: https://news.sky.com/story/simone-biles-makes-history-yet-again-as-she-becomes-oldest-female-gymnast-to-win-all-around-olympic-gold-13189052; https://www.yardbarker.com/tennis/articles/novak_djokovic_hails_paris_olympics_gold_victory_as_the_biggest_sporting_success_in_his_career/s1_17325_40702410

Just as Olympic athletes depend on their teams to achieve greatness, supply chain, finance, and IT professionals rely on robust tools and features to reach their goals. We designed the new additions in Business Network CE 24.3 to help you push the limits of efficiency, precision, and excellence in your operations. Stay ahead of the competition and ensure your business is ready for the future with these powerful updates.