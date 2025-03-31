Titanium X for OpenText DevOps Cloud: Built to break bottlenecks and every rule of legacy delivery

At OpenText, we’re not just evolving—we’re revolutionizing the way organizations build, test, and deliver software in the cloud. Buckle up to hear all about our Titanium X innovations, accelerating how we help organizations develop software the right way, with AI-driven intelligence, automation, and seamless integration.

Meet OpenText DevOps Aviator: Your AI secret weapon for faster, smarter, and safer software delivery

Time to fly smarter. DevOps Aviator is your AI wingman—built to turbocharge pipelines, call out turbulence before it hits, and land deployments with precision. It’s not just automation. It’s intelligence in motion—adaptive, predictive, and always one step ahead.

Why is OpenText DevOps Aviator a game changer?

Because it doesn’t just automate—it thinks ahead. Here’s how it’s redefining delivery:

Smarter pipelines, zero hand-holding

Launched in CE 23.4, DevOps Aviator uses generative AI to streamline development. It predicts delivery timelines, flags potential delays, and auto-generates tests based on your code and requirements—no manual wrangling needed. Fewer surprises, faster releases.



In CE 24.2, Aviator leveled up with an AI-powered smart assistant that answers technical questions instantly—think “ask me anything” for your pipeline. It surfaces issues before they escalate and helps teams act fast with data-backed insights. No more flying blind.



With CE 24.3, manual test cases get an AI makeover. Aviator converts them into codeless versions, reducing human error and speeding up test cycles. And the assistant? It now answers questions about specific tests, features, and tasks—freeing up time for actual work.



Compliance and security checks are baked in—not bolted on. DevOps Aviator enforces policy without slowing velocity, so you can push confidently without pausing to play security guard. Safer software, no extra steps.

Why does it matter?

Because slow, error-prone deployments don’t cut it anymore. DevOps Aviator brings speed, scale, and sanity back to your pipelines—powered by AI and built for the real world.



And we’re just getting started. Every Cloud Editions release builds on that momentum. Let’s break down what’s new—and what’s next—for OpenText DevOps Cloud.

OpenText CE 23.2: The platform era begins

This release introduced the OpenText™ Core Software Delivery Platform—our foundation for AI-powered, end-to-end DevOps and value stream management. It’s built to help teams move faster, plan smarter, and test without friction. Key upgrades include:

Adaptive strategic planning – Because static roadmaps don’t cut it

– Because static roadmaps don’t cut it Codeless quality automation – Test coverage without the code overhead

– Test coverage without the code overhead Real-user performance engineering – Simulates actual behavior, not just synthetic scripts

OpenText CE 23.3: Eyes everywhere. Total control.

This release puts visibility and traceability front and center—across every environment, every test, every release. Whether you’re in production or pre-prod, you get full-stack clarity to move fast without guessing. Here’s what’s inside:

Chaos testing, unleashed – OpenText™ Performance Engineering (LoadRunner) expands chaos testing beyond the cloud, giving teams flexibility without sacrificing resilience.

– OpenText™ Performance Engineering (LoadRunner) expands chaos testing beyond the cloud, giving teams flexibility without sacrificing resilience. Codeless design editor – OpenText™ Functional Testing introduces a codeless design editor, empowering users with AI-driven, scriptless test automation.

– OpenText™ Functional Testing introduces a codeless design editor, empowering users with AI-driven, scriptless test automation. “What-if” analysis tool – OpenText™ Software Delivery Platform adds a powerful “what-if” analysis tool, enabling strategic planning, investment scenario comparisons, and agile prioritization.

– OpenText™ Software Delivery Platform adds a powerful “what-if” analysis tool, enabling strategic planning, investment scenario comparisons, and agile prioritization. Enhanced compliance and data protection – New European datacenter for OpenText™ Core Performance Engineering (AWS Frankfurt) enhances GDPR compliance and data protection for our European customers.

OpenText CE 23.4: Ushering in the cognitive era of DevOps

With OpenText™ DevOps Cloud, we continue to push the boundaries of AI-powered application delivery. The latest enhancements bring:

Roadmaps that think ahead – New roadmap visualization in OpenText™ Core Software Delivery Platform gives product managers and owners dynamic control over features, timelines, and dependencies—no more planning in the dark.

– New roadmap visualization in OpenText™ Core Software Delivery Platform gives product managers and owners dynamic control over features, timelines, and dependencies—no more planning in the dark. Seamless sync from plan to release – Deeper integration with OpenText™ Software Delivery Management connects planning, testing, and delivery into a unified flow—cutting silos, boosting visibility, and reducing delays.

OpenText CE 24.1: A modern UI for a faster, cleaner testing experience

Application Quality Management just got a major glow-up. With a new browser-based interface, quality teams can ditch clunky installs and get to work—anywhere, on any device. It’s all about speed, simplicity, and fewer deployment headaches. Here’s what’s new in CE 24.1:

Streamlined workflows that actually flow – Advanced filtering, grouping, and favorites make navigating test plans faster and less frustrating.

– Advanced filtering, grouping, and favorites make navigating test plans faster and less frustrating. Zero-install, zero friction – A fully web-based experience eliminates client-side installs and slashes deployment complexity.

– A fully web-based experience eliminates client-side installs and slashes deployment complexity. Smarter SaaS management – Better API key controls and license assignment tools make site administration easier and more secure.

OpenText CE 25.1: Performance testing, re-engineered

TruClient 2.0 drops in CE 25.1—and it’s built to give performance engineers full control without the usual complexity. More flexibility. Less overhead. Real-world precision at every click. What’s new in this release:

Browser decoupling = freedom – Test with the browser version you want—no forced updates, no surprises.

– Test with the browser version you want—no forced updates, no surprises. Run it your way – With full Linux® support, TruClient fits into more pipelines, more environments, and more testing workflows.

– With full Linux® support, TruClient fits into more pipelines, more environments, and more testing workflows. Smaller footprint, bigger results – A leaner test engine means less resource drag with the same rich client-side metrics.

CE 25.1 makes performance testing faster, lighter, and more flexible—without compromising on accuracy.

OpenText CE 25.2: Smarter testing, deeper insights—now at cloud speed

This release doubles down on AI-powered testing and high-speed performance diagnostics. From intelligent test generation to lightning-fast root cause analysis, CE 25.2 helps teams code with confidence and optimize without guesswork. Here’s what’s included:

Aviator for Java, leveled up – Generate unit tests from feature specs, summarize features and defects, and get reviewer suggestions—so devs can spend less time managing tickets and more time shipping code.

– Generate unit tests from feature specs, summarize features and defects, and get reviewer suggestions—so devs can spend less time managing tickets and more time shipping code. Faster answers, fewer escalations – Core Performance Engineering Analysis now delivers deeper insights with raw data ingestion and high-speed cloud processing. Diagnose root causes quickly, reduce costs, and scale performance without breaking a sweat.

Want the full breakdown from CE 23.1 to 25.2?

We’ve only scratched the surface. Each Cloud Editions release builds on the last—bringing sharper tools, smarter AI, and faster delivery to every stage of your pipeline.

OpenText isn’t just keeping pace—we’re setting it. With DevOps Cloud and Titanium X, we’re helping teams ship better software, with less friction, and more confidence. Every release. Every time.

