DevOps

OpenText Application Quality Management 26.1 is here

And it’s bringing Aviator workflow integration and e-signature among other highlights

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Dylan Roberts

April 13, 20263 min read

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Two developers comparing their mobile screen with what they see on their two desktop monitors, indicating the new features in OpenText Application Quality Management 26.1 release.

The 26.1 release of OpenText Application Quality Management introduces meaningful enhancements that will help teams apply AI responsibly while improving everyday testing and compliance workflows. These updates focus on control, flexibility, and usability, ensuring organizations can modernize quality practices without sacrificing governance or trust. Below are five new features you won’t want to miss.

1.    More controlled and trustworthy AI with ALM Aviator workflow integration

ALM Aviator now integrates directly with ALM Workflow, giving teams precise control over the information shared with AI services. Organizations can determine exactly which artifacts such as requirements, tests, defects, or metadata are included in the AI context. This alignment with existing workflow rules ensures that insights generated by Aviator are relevant to each team’s established quality processes.

This approach also strengthens governance. By enforcing approved boundaries, teams reduce unnecessary noise and gain greater confidence in AI assisted outcomes. This is particularly important for regulated industries and large enterprises where compliance, auditability, and consistency are non-negotiable.

2.    Support secure environments with off-cloud Aviator deployment

Many organizations face strict security or regulatory requirements that limit the use of cloud based AI. With off cloud Aviator deployment, teams can now access AI driven quality insights while keeping data fully within their own infrastructure.

This capability allows organizations to deploy OpenText DevOps Aviator on premises or in private environments, maintaining control over data residency and security policies. As a result, even highly regulated or risk averse teams can begin adopting AI in quality engineering without compromising internal standards.

3.    Flexibility through bring-your-own-model support

The 26.1 release also introduces bring-your-own-model support for ALM Aviator. This gives customers the freedom to choose which large language models best fit their technical, financial, or strategic requirements.

Whether the priority is performance, cost management, security, or alignment with a broader corporate AI strategy, teams can integrate their preferred models while continuing to benefit from Aviator’s native ALM context. This open approach helps avoid long term vendor lock-in and allows organizations to evolve their AI strategy as technologies continue to advance. In this release, support includes Gemini 2.5 Flash and OpenAI GPT 4.1.

4.    Everyday productivity improvements in the Web Client

Beyond AI enhancements, the 26.1 release delivers practical Web Client updates designed to reduce friction in daily testing activities. Improvements include better linking between artifacts, smoother test export workflows, enhanced test configuration, and cleanup of leftover versioning elements.

These refinements are based on direct customer feedback and aim to make routine tasks faster and less error prone. Both technical and non-technical users benefit from a more consistent and intuitive web experience that supports efficient quality management.

5.    Built-in e-signature support for compliance and approvals

E-signature support in the Web Client introduces a new Approval Workflow that allows teams to formalize sign offs directly within Application Quality Management. Tests, requirements, and releases can now be approved without relying on external tools or manual processes.

This capability helps organizations meet audit and compliance requirements while improving traceability and accountability. For regulated industries in particular, embedded approvals simplify governance and shorten approval cycles without compromising documentation or control.

OpenText Application Quality Management 26.1 shows progress

OpenText Application Quality Management 26.1 reflects a balanced approach to innovation. By combining responsible AI adoption with usability improvements and stronger compliance support, this release helps teams improve quality outcomes in ways that are both practical and sustainable. Learn more here.

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Dylan Roberts

Passionate about functional testing tools, Dylan Roberts is a Product Marketing Manager at OpenText with 16 years of experience as a marketing communications professional. He has spearheaded multiple award-winning marketing campaigns. He oversees the creation and execution of go-to-market activities for OpenText DevOps and VSM solutions.

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