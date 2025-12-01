From Nashville to next steps: What OpenText World 2025 showed us about AI and analytics

If you’re still humming a country tune or finding confetti in your suitcase, you know exactly where we were last week.

OpenText World 2025 in Nashville was, simply put, electric.

While the neon lights of Broadway were fun, the real electricity came from the conversations on the show floor. The theme of this year’s conference was “Elevate Together,” and standing in the analytics zone, I’ve never felt that sentiment more strongly. We aren’t just selling software; we are building the intelligence layer for the future of business.

Secure information management for AI: What it means for analytics

Our leadership set a clear north star: Secure information management for AI.

For OpenText™ Analytics Cloud, this defines how we design and prioritize our work across BI, advanced analytics, and AI-assisted experiences. If Information Management is the secure vault where data lives, Analytics is the key that unlocks its value. You cannot have a successful AI strategy without trusted, governed, and accessible data.

During our keynote, we drove home a critical point: AI needs context. If you missed it, you can watch the full OpenText Analytics keynote here.

The innovations we showcased last week are all about bridging the gap between raw data and the “human” decisions that drive your business. We are moving from simple reporting to predictive intelligence, ensuring that when you feed your AI, you’re feeding it high-quality, secure fuel.

What customers brought to the stage

We can talk about roadmaps and features all day, but nothing resonates quite like seeing our technology in the wild. The spirit of “Elevate Together” is defined by our partnerships.

I want to extend a massive, heartfelt thank you to the customer visionaries who joined us on stage for the keynote and breakout sessions to share their stories:

MassMutual: For showing us what it looks like when legacy trust meets modern data agility.

For showing us what it looks like when legacy trust meets modern data agility. Exness: For demonstrating how analytics drives speed and precision in the fast-paced financial world.

For demonstrating how analytics drives speed and precision in the fast-paced financial world. C Spire: For highlighting how data connectivity transforms customer experiences in telecommunications.

For highlighting how data connectivity transforms customer experiences in telecommunications. HPE: For discussing the intersection of infrastructure and insight, and how we are building the future together under a strategic partnership.

Your stories are the proof points that turn our strategy into reality. Thank you for your transparency and your partnership.

After Nashville: What carries forward

Leaving Nashville, the message is clear: The future isn’t just about gathering data; it’s about understanding it safely and acting on it quickly.

Whether you are a data scientist, a business user, or an IT leader, the Analytics Innovation we revealed last week is designed to help you scale. We are elevating your ability to trust your data so you can trust your AI.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the booth, asked tough questions, or shared a drink with us. The boots may be off, but the work is just getting started.

Let’s elevate together.

