OpenText World 2025: 3 takeaways from an unforgettable DevOps experience

The DevOps experience at OpenText World 2025 brought the energy of modern software delivery to the heart of Nashville—and this year’s DevOps stream delivered our strongest, most unified story yet. With customers, partners, and industry leaders joining us from around the world, the week showcased what’s possible when AI-powered automation, platform thinking, and enterprise-scale DevOps come together.

Across the Expo Hall and breakout sessions, attendees explored how OpenText™ DevOps Cloud is transforming software delivery by replacing fragmented toolchains with a secure, AI-ready platform that accelerates flow, improves quality, and strengthens governance from planning to release. And in true Nashville spirit, the conversations were dynamic, insightful, and refreshingly candid.

1. Platform consolidation is the new competitive advantage

This year’s DevOps experience showcased why the OpenText DevOps Cloud is fundamentally different: it’s not another tool to add to your stack—it’s the platform that replaces the stack. Built on the proven OpenText Core Software Delivery Platform, it unifies every stage of software delivery into a single, intelligent system.

What makes our platform approach powerful:

A single source of truth across the SDLC , unifying planning, quality, testing, and release governance.

, unifying planning, quality, testing, and release governance. AI-driven acceleration , helping teams generate tests, analyze failures, and streamline workflows.

, helping teams generate tests, analyze failures, and streamline workflows. Built-in DevSecOps practices , enabling secure, compliant delivery without slowing down teams.

, enabling secure, compliant delivery without slowing down teams. 250+ integrations, allowing organizations to modernize at their own pace while protecting existing investments.

Whether attendees were exploring continuous testing, boosting performance engineering, or rethinking enterprise agility, the takeaway was clear: platform consolidation isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about enabling faster, safer, more predictable software delivery at enterprise scale.

2. Customer innovation is proving what’s possible

Nashville was also an opportunity to celebrate customers who are modernizing complex environments and achieving meaningful results with OpenText DevOps Cloud. From global manufacturers improving release reliability to financial services organizations embedding governance into CI/CD to public-sector teams modernizing mission-critical systems, the real-world impact of platform-first DevOps was on full display.

These stories consistently underscored three themes:

Better visibility across planning, testing, and release flows Higher quality through AI-assisted automation Lower risk through integrated security and compliance

It was a powerful reminder that DevOps success isn’t measured by tools—it’s measured by outcomes.

3. The expo: Where the AI-powered platform came alive

At the DevOps Cloud booth, customers saw live demos, explored our AI capabilities, and met directly with product experts and engineers. The hands-on product labs—particularly those showcasing AI-guided test generation, value stream visibility, and performance insights—were among the most popular experiences of the week. And the Aviator Playground added a Nashville giddy-up to the whole hands-on experience.

The conversations were practical, grounded, and focused on what matters most: accelerating secure, high-quality releases without sacrificing governance or scale.

A warm thank you

To every customer, partner, and practitioner who joined us in Nashville—thank you. Your insights shape our strategy. Your challenges guide our innovation. And your trust drives the continued evolution of OpenText DevOps Cloud.

Events like OpenText World work because of the community that shows up, leans in, and pushes the conversation forward. We’re grateful for your engagement and proud to partner with you on your modernization and transformation journeys.

See you in 2026: DevOps experience at OpenText World in Orlando

We’re already building a rich DevOps program for next year’s event. And we’re excited to bring the OpenText World experience to Orlando, Florida! Expect deeper conversations, more hands-on exploration, and an even stronger focus on AI-powered delivery across the enterprise.

Until then, thank you again for making OpenText World 2025 unforgettable. Let’s keep accelerating modern software delivery—together.