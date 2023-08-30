The future of work is here – See it in action at OpenText World 2023

You likely have many systems, tools and processes in place to manage content, but what if you could go beyond just “good enough” and make information your superpower? Now is the time, and OpenText World 2023 is the place to learn how.

With more than 30 dedicated sessions led by Content Cloud experts, learn how to combine people, processes and content to elevate your teams to work smarter. Don’t miss your opportunity to learn about our latest innovation OpenText Content Aviator, an intelligent assistant that uses generative AI to navigate large volumes of content to quickly find relevant information through conversational chat. With AI in the hands of business users, it’s never been faster or easier to boost productivity and power modern work.

Your Content flight plan

The future of work is here, and the rapid advancement of generative AI and large language models (LLM) have elevated employee expectations for instant everything: automation, efficiency, experiences. Modern work must be frictionless. Don’t get left behind – join the Content track to learn how to combine people, processes and content to elevate your teams to work smarter. Share best practices with other technologists and gain insight into new Content Cloud innovations to boost operational excellence with intelligent automation, deliver seamless digital employee experiences with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and leverage AI-powered insights to secure and control information.

Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect on your Content Cloud adventure at OpenText World:

Hear from Cheryl McKinnon, Principal Analyst at Forrester in our keynote address, plus other special guests and industry leaders in a fireside chat panel.

See it in action! With many live demonstrations, get to know the new and exciting innovations in products and services such as OpenText™ Extended ECM, OpenText™ Documentum™, OpenText™ Core, OpenText™ Intelligent Capture, OpenText™ InfoArchive, OpenText™ AppWorks™ and many more.

Roll up your sleeves! Sign up for the Innovation Lab, featuring Content Aviator, OpenText™ Core Capture and OpenText™ Intelligent Viewing.

Be sure to catch these Content Aviator sessions

CN00 The future of work is here: Unlock strategies to work smarter with OpenText Content Cloud

The future of work is here, which means employees have instant needs and instant expectations that demand instant experiences. Don’t get left behind – empower your teams to work smarter with the latest Content Cloud innovations. Learn how to boost operational excellence with intelligent automation and seamless application integrations, deliver collaborative digital employee experiences with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and unlock the potential of intelligent content with generative AI and large language models (LLM). Hear from leaders in the industry who will share their insights and best practices for organizations to master modern work. This session is for all Content Cloud customers and partners. Search for and add it to your agenda.

CN23 Roundtable: Unleash the power & potential of generative AI & LLM in Content Services

The world is abuzz around generative AI and how it is rapidly transforming how we live and work, but beyond the hype, what are the most practical and impactful applications for how your organization can use AI and LLM today to advance modern work? Join this roundtable discussion to explore the transformative potential of AI and LLM in Content Services. Learn where your peers are in their AI journeys and share top of mind use cases. We’ll discuss how to minimize the risk of AI while also exploiting its tremendous value. Don’t miss your opportunity to shape the future of AI in Content Services. Bring an open mind and constructive attitude as we head into the future of work together. Search for and add it to your agenda.

Connect with OpenText and customer experts

Get your questions answered. We will be hosting several interactive and engaging sessions designed to help you get the information you need in the format you prefer:

Learn how to apply the latest information management and AI trends from industry thought leaders, luminary guest speakers, and OpenText experts and start to work smarter right away.

from industry thought leaders, luminary guest speakers, and OpenText experts and start to work smarter right away. Set up a one-to-one meeting to dive into your unique use case or join one of the scheduled meet ups with other customers and OpenText designers, developers, marketers, and leaders. Discuss how to get more out of your investments and increase your information advantage.

to dive into your unique use case or join one of the scheduled with other customers and OpenText designers, developers, marketers, and leaders. Discuss how to get more out of your investments and increase your information advantage. Meet with peers in your vertical to exchange successful strategies. Industry roundtables are specialized and interactive discussions in which industry experts present challenges, trends, and innovations in the sector, and customer and industry analyst speakers will add their insights as well.

are specialized and interactive discussions in which industry experts present challenges, trends, and innovations in the sector, and customer and industry analyst speakers will add their insights as well. Sign up for some hands-on labs : (choose one or all three) the Developer Lab, the Product Lab and the Innovation Lab, giving you the opportunity to check out the latest OpenText innovations—including OpenText Aviator solutions.

: (choose one or all three) the Developer Lab, the Product Lab and the Innovation Lab, giving you the opportunity to check out the latest OpenText innovations—including OpenText Aviator solutions. And take advantage of being surrounded by people who go through the same challenges you do, and network, network, network!

Join us at OpenText World 2023

Explore the future of AI in Content at the ultimate information management conference. Join us October 11-12 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and connect with today’s leading experts.