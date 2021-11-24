What’s new in OpenText EnCase Endpoint Investigator

November 2021: What’s new in EnCase Endpoint Investigator CE 21.4

Update 1: Performance you can count on

As corporate investigators pursue investigations without disrupting employee productivity, the ability to collect and process evidence from endpoints quickly, efficiently and reliably is paramount in their investigations. With the release of OpenText™ EnCase™ Endpoint Investigator 21.4, corporate investigators benefit from the following features:

enhanced connections and configuration between EnCase and the endpoints

enhanced stability for NTFS

the ability to login to the EnCase management portal with their windows credentials and a browser

support for IBMZ and Linus ARM64 operating systems

right-click processing, allowing investigators to quickly begin an evidence processing job on specific pieces of evidence in a case versus the entire evidence file.

Update 2: Finding evidence no matter where it hides

While evidence can hide in a number of places, one of the most common areas in which offenders leave a digital footprint is in social media and cloud-based applications. EnCase Endpoint Investigator 21.4 is focused on finding evidence no matter where it hides by enhancing the collection of cloud-based artifacts from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Microsoft Azure Blobs.

Update 3: Optimize deployment within the cloud

Enabling investigations to utilize the speed, cost, collaboration and ease of use advantages associated with cloud computing, EnCase Endpoint Investigator 21.4 improves Microsoft Azure implementation by providing an ARM template to help create the infrastructure needed to deploy EnCase within Azure. Additionally, EnCase Forensic v21.4 enables the activation of an electronic license on an Azure virtual machine, the ability to decommission that machine and then rehydrate that image on new hardware without interfering with the EnCase Forensic license.

Author: Peri Storey, Senior Product Marketing Manager