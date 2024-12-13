Is your business a sitting duck for cyberattacks?  

Think your business is safe? Every day, businesses just like yours are crippled by ransomware, data breaches, and relentless cyberattacks and these threats are evolving at a rapid pace. Don’t wait until it’s too late and your business is a sitting duck. This is where we come in! Cybersecurity solutions aren’t about increasing revenues or decreasing costs (although they can do both), they’re about the actual survival and reputation of your organization.

The good news? The threat landscape isn’t the only thing evolving! We have reimagined everything about our Cybersecurity portfolio, from our web pages to our actual products. Forget facelift! This is a total transformation of the OpenText™ Cybersecurity portfolio. We’ve ripped out the old and built a sleek, powerful engine for navigating content and realigned our portfolio completely, helping you battle today’s treacherous cyber landscape. Why? Because the threats are evolving faster than ever, and your defenses need to stay ahead of this ever-changing landscape.

Our revamped portfolio is your arsenal in the fight against cybercrime. We’re not just offering products; we’re delivering the cutting-edge intelligence and tools you need to:

Lock down your data: In ancient Egypt, hieroglyphic encryption was used to protect sensitive information. Today, simply keeping up with GDPR or CCPA is a minefield. Introducing OpenText™ Data Privacy and Protection – we’ll help you keep your sensitive data out of the wrong hands and ensure compliance with today’s complex regulations.

Build an impenetrable fortress around your applications: Everyone knows the classic story of the Trojan Horse. It’s a term that’s still in use today – 3,000 years later – to refer to a type of cybersecurity attack. Hackers are relentless, but so are we. Introducing OpenText™ Application Security – our application security solutions will fortify your code and crush vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Shut the door on unauthorized access: Even before the Roman Empire, a signet ring was a powerful tool for identification and authentication. These rings verified the identity of the bearer and granted them access to restricted areas or documents. Identity and Access Management remains a critical cornerstone of security today. Introducing OpenText™ Identity and Access Management – we’ll help you implement zero-trust models and lock down your systems like Fort Knox.

Hunt down threats in real-time: The Cold War was a battle fought behind the battle lines through espionage. Intelligence gathering and threat analysis was key. Introducing OpenText™ Threat Detection and Response – our threat detection and response solutions are your digital 007s, sniffing out and neutralizing threats before they can wreak havoc.

Become a digital detective: Forensic science has its roots in 13th-century China. Song Ci developed methods to apply empirical observation to crimes. Introducing OpenText™ Digital Investigations and Forensics – when a digital attack happens to your organization (and it will), our forensic tools will help you uncover the truth, gather evidence, and rebuild stronger than before.

Outsmart the enemy: The Codebreakers of Bletchley Park, who cracked the Enigma code in WWII, proved (again) that staying ahead of threats is built on actionable threat intelligence. Introducing OpenText™ Threat Intelligence – we’ll arm you with the knowledge you need to anticipate digital attacks and fortify your organizations cybersecurity defenses.

Don’t be a victim. Be a force to be reckoned with. 💪

Explore the new OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud webpages and products today and discover how to:

Defend with precision: Find and neutralize threats with surgical accuracy.

Secure with confidence: Build an unbreakable and ever-evolving cybersecurity posture.

The future of your business depends on it. Visit OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud now and take control.