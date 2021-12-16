Digitize, or miss your window of opportunity

Did you know that 40% of information exchanged between business parters still travels by fax, email, or phone?

The other 60% is exchanged via structured, automated methods and is increasingly gaining ground. Due to the pandemic and resulting supply chain variations, we are now at an inflection point and the window of opportunity for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to join the digitization transformation movement, versus just playing catch-up, is rapidly closing. As large companies continue to mature their B2B integration strategies, SMBs are feeling the pressure to connect digitally as well. Increasingly, large businesses prefer to do business with trading partners who can connect digitally. Why the pressure? Digital connectivity makes B2B communications easy and secure. Companies who have embraced B2B integration tend to have automated processes too, resulting in less manual entry, fewer errors, faster response times, and overall greater customer satisfaction. Increasingly, large companies even mandate digital connectivity using EDI as a requirement of doing business with them.

Where do you start if you do not yet participate in electronic data exchange (EDI), if you do not have a dedicated IT department or if your team is too small to support an EDI program? What is EDI, anyway? EDI is a standard electronic format used to exchange documents between businesses.

If you are a small or a medium-sized business, you are probably looking for an affordable, easy solution to digitization that doesn’t require a whole lot of specialized IT or EDI training to manage. Designed with SMBs in mind, OpenText™ Freeway Cloud is a Web EDI solution that is an affordable way to get you up to speed with EDI connectivity quickly and meet customer EDI requirements.

OpenText Freeway Cloud can add real value to your business too, with many features that speed up routine processes, from trading partner management, transaction status visibility, and inventory management to streamline shipping and receiving processes. And unlike small-business EDI providers, OpenText provides a range of EDI solutions and business integration experts, so your OpenText solutions can grow with your businesses’ changing needs.

