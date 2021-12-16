Business Network

Digitize, or miss your window of opportunity

J. Naomi SkinnerDecember 16, 2021
1 minute read

Did you know that 40% of information exchanged between business parters still travels by fax, email, or phone?

The other 60% is exchanged via structured, automated methods and is increasingly gaining ground. Due to the pandemic and resulting supply chain variations, we are now at an inflection point and the window of opportunity for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to join the digitization transformation movement, versus just playing catch-up, is rapidly closing. As large companies continue to mature their B2B integration strategies, SMBs are feeling the pressure to connect digitally as well. Increasingly, large businesses prefer to do business with trading partners who can connect digitally. Why the pressure? Digital connectivity makes B2B communications easy and secure. Companies who have embraced B2B integration tend to have automated processes too, resulting in less manual entry, fewer errors, faster response times, and overall greater customer satisfaction. Increasingly, large companies even mandate digital connectivity using EDI as a requirement of doing business with them. 

Where do you start if you do not yet participate in electronic data exchange (EDI), if you do not have a dedicated IT department or if your team is too small to support an EDI program? What is EDI, anyway? EDI is a standard electronic format used to exchange documents between businesses. 

If you are a small or a medium-sized business, you are probably looking for an affordable, easy solution to digitization that doesn’t require a whole lot of specialized IT or EDI training to manage. Designed with SMBs in mind, OpenText™ Freeway Cloud is a Web EDI solution that is an affordable way to get you up to speed with EDI connectivity quickly and meet customer EDI requirements. 

OpenText Freeway Cloud can add real value to your business too, with many features that speed up routine processes, from trading partner management, transaction status visibility, and inventory management to streamline shipping and receiving processes. And unlike small-business EDI providers, OpenText provides a range of EDI solutions and business integration experts, so your OpenText solutions can grow with your businesses’ changing needs.

For more information on OpenText Freeway Cloud, please visit our website where you can also contact our team of experts who can assist with your query.

J. Naomi SkinnerDecember 16, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of J. Naomi Skinner

J. Naomi Skinner

As Senior Manager, Product Marketing for OpenText Business Network, Naomi leads product marketing efforts for B2B integration including EDI with OpenText Trading Grid™ Messaging Service and OpenText™ Freeway. With 15 years experience in marketing across various industries, Naomi enjoys translating complex concepts into simple terms.

Related Posts

Additional roles in connected engineering

November 23, 2021

The ISO 20022 Countdown Begins: How Should You Prepare?

November 22, 2021

Announcing OpenText Business Network Cloud CE 21.4

November 16, 2021

Introducing a tiered approach to business integration for companies of any size

November 16, 2021
Back to top button