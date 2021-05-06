Remote Nunavik villagers connected by timely translation

Job opportunity. Offre d’emploi. ᐱᓇᓱᒐᑦᓴᖅ

Job postings on the Kativik Regional Government (KRG) Facebook page are displayed in three languages: English, French and Inuktitut, the second-most widely spoken Aboriginal language in Canada.

There are no roads to connect the 14 villages in the Kativik territory of northern Quebec, encompassing most of the Nunavik region. Instead, Inuit villagers travel mainly by air and sea and rely on internet and radio updates from the KRG. Precise yet punctual output is imperative for translated communication, from job postings to drinking water notices, public safety alerts and airport status.

In 2020, KRG selected OpenText™ Translation and Localization Services for its reliability and quality, according to Rhéal Séguin, director of communications for KRG: “OpenText Translation Services satisfies both needs undeniably.”

Among other capabilities, OpenText offers high-caliber, timely translation informed by government experience, as well as a global presence of language specialists across 20 countries. The service provides English and French translation, which is then made available to Inuktitut translators.

“We appreciate the fact that OpenText can work under tight deadlines, yet provide quality work,” Séguin said.

We had the pleasure of speaking with KRG regarding its service to the Inuit people of the Quebec Far North. For more information about how KRG uses OpenText Translation Services to connect villagers to vital municipal services, read the customer story here.