OpenText named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Strategic Portfolio Management and IT Project and Portfolio Management 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment

We are excited to announce that OpenText was named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Strategic Portfolio Management and IT Project and Portfolio Management 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49436523, December 2023). The IDC MarketScape evaluated Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and IT Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) vendors , providing expert insights into the strengths and challenges of each vendor.

Analyst highlights show how OpenText™ Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) and the OpenText™ ValueEdge platform deliver enterprise capabilities and innovative solutions in the SPM/PPM space. Key strengths from the report include:

“OpenText PPM’s delineators include a flexible workflow engine for process modeling and governance, hybrid resource management (for traditional and agile teams), portfolio stream planning and “what-if” analysis, and financial management (e.g. multi-currency, agile costing and integrations).”

“Overall, OpenText has been competitive in the PPM market, and we expect it to evolve well into 2024, with ongoing customer outreach and engagement, cross-platform coordination, and dynamic execution.” OpenText Aviator creates an adaptive, human-centric framework for doing so and addresses burgeoning demand for AI and GenAI.

Read the excerpt to see why we were named a Leader ! For more information on our solutions, visit our SPM and PPM webpages.