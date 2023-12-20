Application Delivery

OpenText named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Strategic Portfolio Management and IT Project and Portfolio Management 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment

Photo of Mary Ludwig Mary LudwigDecember 20, 2023
background is a screen with charts and someone is pointing at one of them; foreground is a man wearing a superhero's red cape.

We are excited to announce that OpenText was named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Strategic Portfolio Management and IT Project and Portfolio Management 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49436523, December 2023). The IDC MarketScape evaluated Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and IT Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) vendors , providing expert insights into the strengths and challenges of each vendor.

Analyst highlights show how OpenText™ Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) and the OpenText ValueEdge platform deliver enterprise capabilities and innovative solutions in the SPM/PPM space. Key strengths from the report include:

  • “OpenText PPM’s delineators include a flexible workflow engine for process modeling and governance, hybrid resource management (for traditional and agile teams), portfolio stream planning and “what-if” analysis, and financial management (e.g. multi-currency, agile costing and integrations).”
  • “Overall, OpenText has been competitive in the PPM market, and we expect it to evolve well into 2024, with ongoing customer outreach and engagement, cross-platform coordination, and dynamic execution.” OpenText Aviator creates an adaptive, human-centric framework for doing so and addresses burgeoning demand for AI and GenAI.

Read the excerpt to see why we were named a Leader ! For more information on our solutions, visit our SPM and PPM webpages.

Photo of Mary Ludwig

Mary Ludwig

Mary Ludwig is a Product Marketing Manager at OpenText. Her diverse background spans across development and product management, providing over 5 years experience in software development and DevOps. Mary got her degree in Operations Management from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado in Boulder. At OpenText, Mary manages product marketing for Project and Portfolio Management as well as ValueEdge strategy.

