OpenText Named a Leader in the 2024 Infosource Global Capture & IDP Vendor Matrix

In today’s information-driven world, organizations face the challenge of managing both physical and digital documents efficiently. With content arriving in various formats from multiple sources and channels, it’s challenging to extract and deliver the actionable data needed by AI-powered automation. To address this complexity, intelligent document processing (IDP) has emerged as a powerful solution.

OpenText™ intelligent document processing solutions seamlessly integrate information capture, AI and machine learning, and process automation to extract actionable data and accelerate downstream workflows in line-of-business applications and process automation tools.

OpenText named a leader in information capture and intelligent document processing

We are pleased to announce that OpenText has been named a Star [Leader] in the 2024 Infosource Global Capture & IDP Vendor Matrix. This is the seventh consecutive year that Infosource has ranked OpenText as a leader. This recognition reflects OpenText’s commitment to empower customers to achieve operational excellence by boosting employee productivity and accelerating business processes at scale.

Ralph Gammon, Senior Analyst for Infosource Software and the primary author of the report wrote1: “The matrix reflects an assessment of strategy and performance measured against our vision for the future state of the Capture & IDP market. Ideal Capture & IDP solutions enable end-to-end automation of transactional processes and can also address compliance and analytics applications. AI and machine learning are increasingly utilized to reduce implementation time and effort.”

He then added, “OpenText excels in our rankings with a robust and scalable Capture & IDP technology stack which is increasingly infused with AI. OpenText leverages Capture & IDP as an integrated part of its broader enterprise content services for business automation and has strong cloud and hybrid deployment options. As a global market leader, OpenText has a broader customer and partner network, including SAP and Salesforce.”

Source: Infosource Software, 2024