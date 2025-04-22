Improved process productivity requires content integration

Content powers virtually everything an organization does, sitting at the heart of product innovation, customer service, sales outreach, human resources, and day-to-day business activities. Yet, while vital to operations, content is often the very thing holding companies back.

Leading companies, at the top of their industries, are putting a spotlight on how content is used and managed, saying goodbye to siloed data sources and paper-based processes, which are hurting the flow of work.

Instead, organizations are turning content into a competitive advantage, leveraging automation and content integration to improve content access, insight, and relevancy—wherever information lives.

And the results are powerful, with improved agility, increased efficiency, shorter lead times, revenue gains, cost savings, and more purposeful communication and collaboration.

Are you curious if your content is weighing down productivity potential? Discover how OpenText customers leverage content integration to deliver information when and where it’s needed, creating better business outcomes in four important ways.

#1: Enhance service delivery through integrated content

When you’re the number one equipment rental company in Europe, providing trusted service to your construction and civil engineering customers sets you apart. With a fleet of more than 60,000 assets, including heavy-duty machinery, Loxam must operate as efficiently as possible to keep equipment in top working order and customers’ large-scale projects running on time.

Using content management APIs, Loxam organized critical business content and integrated with the company’s ERP systems, enabling fast document access to thousands of employees. As a result, with powerful search capabilities and improved information access, teams have current maintenance guides and safety reports at the ready, increasing customer response times, equipment services, and revenue—keeping Loxam the number one choice for rentals.

Read more about how content integration drives ongoing service improvements at Loxam.

#2: Turn manual processes into digital workflows

Dairy Farmers of America, one of the largest dairy companies in the world, plays a vital role in the domestic agricultural sector by connecting its thousands of farmer-owners to wholesale markets—processing raw milk shipments 365 days a year. To help orchestrate its value chain effectively, the organization relies on control documents to help calculate how much to pay producers for the milk from their farms. These documents are as critical as employee payroll, requiring fast, secure, and reliable processing.

A reliance on paper processes created an opportunity to streamline content management, with a move to integrate and standardize back-office processes, extracting data from control documents and integrating into SAP for onward processing. With digital workflows powered by content integration with SAP solutions, the company has improved the speed, accuracy, and cost-efficiency for core activities, including the creation and handling of critical control documents.

Discover the details of digital improvements at Dairy Farmers of America.

#3: Deliver real-time insight supported by content integration

For Metropolitan Utilities District, the fifth-largest public gas utility in the U.S., nothing is more important than the safe and reliable delivery of gas and water. Service excellence has been the company’s focus for more than 100 years. The faster the company can carry out repairs, the more the company can reduce the waste of resources, such as water. And improving information-sharing of the company’s deep institutional knowledge was identified as a way to expand that mission.

With a centralized content management platform integrated with SAP ERP applications and the company’s geographic information system, ArcGIS, field service personnel have on-demand access to technical and operational data, accelerating response to emergency repair calls for pumps, valves and other assets. Plus, field teams can instantly view all information assets tied to a specific gas valve or fire hydrant, resulting in faster, more efficient maintenance.

Explore how content integration creates a single source of truth at Metropolitan Utilities District.

#4: Improve the flow of information across the business

Cooper Standard specializes in sealing and fluid handling systems and components for the automotive sector. Many of the company’s products offer lifetime guarantees and, to honor its warranty promises, the company keeps detailed records, stretching back many years. And multiple ERP systems, shared drives, and spreadsheets had created a maze of silos and information management and compliance challenges, with paper-based warranty, manufacturing, personnel, and finance data hard to retrieve.

By moving to a content management platform integrated with SAP S/4HANA systems, the company improved the flow of information, with documentation for every part of the manufacturing and sourcing workflow easily searchable and accessible. And documents are stored securely on a write-once, read-many-times basis, creating a single, secure, compliant information resource for the entire business.

Learn more about how Cooper Standard harnesses data and content integration to improve information sharing.

OpenText: Integrate with anything

Discover how OpenText integrates content services with the applications used by teams every day, such as: