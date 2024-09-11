OpenText Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Intelligent Content Services

Every organization must be prepared for the next era of productivity in which knowledge work is fueled by automation and AI. But while you may be feeling pressured to get started and secure some quick wins to drive growth and differentiation, the best GenAI experiences must be built on top of quality data and a great enterprise content management strategy to realize GenAI’s full potential and value.

We are pleased to announce that OpenText™ has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51467323, September 2024). We believe this recognition is a testament to OpenText’s history as an industry pioneer in enterprise content management and innovator of disruptive AI solutions. OpenText is recognized for its integration approach that puts “content in context,” information governance capabilities that enable automated, defensible governance across the content lifecycle, and industry and LOB applications that enhance utility for users, including purpose-built solutions for highly regulated industries.

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the icons. IDC MarketScape: World Intelligent Content Services Vendor Assessment, 2024, showing OpenText within the “Leaders Category”.

“Generative AI is setting the stage for a new era in content services, offering unprecedented ways to interact with unstructured data,” Holly Muscolino, Group Vice President, Workplace Solutions at IDC.

Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager, Content and Knowledge Management Strategies at IDC. added, “Intelligent content services are transforming static documents into dynamic business resources, driving operational efficiency and innovation with automation and AI.”

According to the IDC MarketScape report, “Organizations should consider OpenText for its strong content governance, records management, and workflow capabilities. Content Cloud solutions manage the life cycle, distribution, use, and analysis of information across the organization. With tight integrations to SAP, Teams, Salesforce, and a long list of industry and LOB solutions, OpenText provides value to a wide array of use cases, especially for large enterprise customers and highly regulated industries.”

OpenText™ Content Cloud is a suite of AI-ready enterprise content management solutions, from capture and automation to governance and archiving, that helps organizations use intelligent content to reimagine knowledge.