Ensure compliance and simplify auditing with information capture solutions

Staying ahead of industry regulations for documents is crucial. It is key for all content to be classified, organized, and easy to find. Assisted by information capture, intelligent document processing solutions offer a seamless way to manage these tasks, making your business audit-ready and compliant with ease.

High stakes

Compliance with industry regulations is not just about avoiding penalties. It is about maintaining the integrity and reputation of your business. Regulatory bodies require organizations to keep accurate records and ensure that all necessary documents are easy to retrieve. This can be a daunting task, especially for large organizations with vast amounts of documents. However, with the right tools, you can simplify this process significantly.

Start with information capture solutions to ensure compliance

As a key component of intelligent document processing (IDP), information capture solutions provide text-searchable files tagged with actionable data. Leading solutions leverage modern artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, like continuous machine learning (CML) and large language models (LLM), to automate the capture, classification, and extraction of data from documents. This ensures that all documents have accurate metadata and are easily retrievable when needed.

Automated data capture: Use AI, CML, and LLM technologies to automatically capture and classify documents. OpenText solutions eliminate tedious manual input and dramatically reduce human errors.

Accurate metadata: Extract accurate metadata from documents with a data capture solution like OpenText™ Capture to ensure that all necessary content is captured and stored correctly. This makes it easier to retrieve documents during audits.

Scalability: Select an information capture solution like OpenText™ Core Capture that is scalable and suitable for organizations of all sizes. Whether a small business or a large enterprise, you can tailor it to meet your specific needs.

Compliance and Governance: Combine intelligent information capture with the automated workflows within your content repository or process automation software to maintain compliance by automatically classifying and filing files based on extracted metadata. You will strengthen information governance and simplify the auditing process.

Simplify audits with intelligent document processing solutions

Audits are stressful and time-consuming. With IDP, auditing is much simpler. Intelligent document process solutions accurately capture and classify documents to ease retrieving any document needed for an audit. This not only saves time but also reduces the risk of non-compliance and the imposition of penalties.

For example, a leading bank in the Asia-Pacific region faced the challenge of digitizing millions of customer records to meet new regulatory guidelines. By implementing an OpenText IDP solution with OpenText Capture and OpenText™ Documentum™ Content Management, the bank created a centralized, secure repository for 21 million digital records. They not only met compliance obligations with a single store of searchable data, but also cut delivery time for key services by up to 50% and laid the foundation for highly personalized services.

Automate and futureproof compliance

With intelligent document processing solutions, organizations satisfy compliance requirements when they maintain accurate records and plan for easy retrieval. Plan now to stay ahead of industry regulations and make your business audit-ready and compliant with ease.

Are you ready to learn how intelligent document processing solutions can help your organization ensure compliance and simplify auditing? Explore OpenText IDP solutions to get started.