Join us for OpenText Enfuse On Air

Enfuse On Air 2020 is the premier conference focused on prevention, detection and investigation of threats. Every Tuesday between November 10 and December 1, 2020 will have a specific theme and provide opportunities for attendees to hear from law enforcement, government, and enterprise experts tasked with solving emerging problems and better managing risk.

“In a year of unprecedented change, work from anywhere and digital acceleration, cyber-crimes are increasing faster than ever,” said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. “OpenText Enfuse On Air will bring together a community of experts to help organizations build cyber resilience and protect against the current and next generation of vulnerabilities.”

At Enfuse, practitioners and industry experts in cybersecurity and data protection will come together to review best practices and find new opportunities with OpenText solutions. Attendees will be able to access keynote presentations, live and on-demand sessions from OpenText experts and industry leaders, and interactive virtual labs and CPE accredited training sessions. Each week will have a specific theme and provide opportunities for attendees to hear from law enforcement, government, and enterprise experts tasked with solving emerging problems and better managing risk.

Five Powerful Keynotes



10am EST: Tuesday, Nov. 10th:

General Nadja West, 3-star General with the US Army, will deliver a keynote on effectively leading teams through times of uncertainty and crisis. Instrumental in crafting the DOD medical response to the Ebola crisis, she will provide insights and experience that are especially relevant today.

10am EST: Tuesday, Nov. 17th:

Muhi Majzoub, OpenText Chief Product Officer, will highlight the latest OpenText solutions for digital investigations, incident response, endpoint security, and data discovery

11am EST: Tuesday, Nov. 17th:

Craig Stillwell, OpenText EVP & General Manager SMB and Consumer will speak to the latest threat trends and emerging opportunities, showcasing how OpenText can strengthen business security and data protection in an ever-changing landscape

10am EST: Tuesday, Nov. 24th:

Tarah Wheeler, former cybersecurity czar at Symantec and the Head of Offensive Security & Technical Data Privacy at Splunk, will speak to the future of cyberwar and share her perspective on threat modeling during the current era of rapid technology change

10am EST: Tuesday, Dec 1st:

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, will focus on the critical role of security – especially digital investigations – to the safety, security, and core function of our society, governments, and businesses.

Four weeks of original, themed content available live and on-demand for digital attendees

OpenText Enfuse On Air will host keynotes, on-demand sessions, and lab training opportunities every Tuesday between November 10 and December 1, 2020, with a different focus each week. For a full list of sessions, please click here.

Nov. 10 – Digital Investigations Part I:

This week will focus on the need to “investigate everywhere.” Key topics will include emerging investigation trends and techniques such as Apple Filesystems (APFS), advancements in mobile and social media investigations, and the impact of ransomware on law enforcement. Attendees can join sessions like, “AMA with OT Forensic Solution Consultants” and “Holding the Public for Ransom.”

Nov 17 – Discovery and Cyber Resilience:

The second week will focus on the need to rethink data discovery. OpenText experts, customers, partners and industry experts will host sessions dedicated to managing data discovery as an efficient, repeatable and cost-effective process. Sessions will include customer-led best practice talks, recent trends in legal and regulatory matters – with courses like “Mobile Device, Cloud and Social Media Investigations” – and strategies to mitigate legal risk, cost, and reputational damage.

Nov 24 – Security and Incident Response:

Week three will be anchored by a keynote from Tarah Wheeler, and will include labs and break-out sessions on threat detection techniques and tactics, incident response workflow automation, and lessons learned from real-world compromises. For students looking to enter the security field, OpenText will offer courses such as “Breaking into Security” and “The Super Powers of Super Computers.”

Tuesday, December 1 – Digital Investigations Part II:

To close Enfuse On Air, the week will focus on the role of forensic hardware in the investigation workflow, advanced data recovery techniques, and optimizing EnCase for the best and fastest possible experience. This will include insights and tips for security professionals dealing with the current crisis. Attendees can join sessions like “Incident DFIR, Triage, and Scope Assessment with EnCase Endpoint Security.”

For more information on Enfuse On Air 2020, visit: https://www.opentext.com/enfuse