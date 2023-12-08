Application Delivery

Meet software delivery deadlines using OpenText DevOps Aviator

Estimating is no longer an art—it’s a science

Photo of Michael ORourke Michael ORourkeDecember 8, 2023
1 minute read
shot of a man's hands, checking his watch, wearing a business suit

When rumors about an upcoming software release start spreading, everyone always wants to know two things:

  1. What are we getting?
  2. When are we getting it?

Answering the first question is usually pretty easy, but the second one is far more complicated. No one has a crystal ball to see into the future, and even the most experienced development teams cannot accurately estimate how long it will take to deliver every feature in the release backlog. When you get right down to it, estimating is more of an art than a science. Until now.

Predicting the unpredictable

AI is consistently evolving. Every leap forward bridges the gap between machine learning and human-like intelligence to solve problems and make predictions.

Today, AI has the faculties to forecast trends, behaviors, patterns, and predictions from data sources using statistical algorithms and machine learning. In simple terms, AI uses historical data and machine learning to predict things.

Now you just need an AI-powered solution to help you estimate the delivery time for your features. Well, guess what? (Cue the dramatic music.)

Welcome OpenText DevOps Aviator

OpenText DevOps Aviator is the ultimate solution for optimizing software delivery in the digital age. Its cutting-edge generative AI capabilities and next-generation LLM empowers developers, supercharges application delivery, and unlocks deep insights into your digital value stream.

With DevOps Aviator, you can track feature delivery times. It does more than just that, though. DevOps Aviator also anticipates the delivery time for features by estimating your completion date.

laptop with screenshot of requirement backlog list, showing estimated end dates for each feature
Get the estimated end date for a feature

Additionally, its powerful Al model grows more accurate as it constantly learns from historical data.

Re-imagine the future with AI

Backed by next-generation LLM, DevOps Aviator gives organizations the ability to harness the power of generative Al without losing control of their sensitive and proprietary data.

Sign up today and start:

  • Ensuring you deliver software applications on-time.
  • Helping development teams make commitments they can deliver on.
  • Level-setting expectations for your customers.
  • Improving the accuracy of your release deadlines over time.
Try the click-tour
Join the waitlist
Photo of Michael ORourke

Michael ORourke

Michael O'Rourke is a product and marketing technologist with 20 years of experience in cloud, enterprise software, and DevOps. His diverse background derives from countless successes at HPE, IBM, T-Mobile, and more. He holds a degree in Management Information Systems and is a certified Scrum Product Owner, Scrum Master, PMP, and Pragmatic Marketing practitioner. He is also an international speaker, trainer, and blogger. At OpenText, Michael drives the development and execution of go-to-market strategies for OpenText DevOps and VSM solutions.

