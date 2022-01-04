Introducing OpenText Extended ECM Documentum for Salesforce

OpenText™ Documentum™ customers have benefited from its broad set of capabilities to manage and extract value from content of all kinds across their entire enterprise. Its industry-leading enterprise content services have allowed organizations to establish control of their critical information with a single source of the truth, simplifying access to the most recent, approved business content.

Integrating information management into business processes

Information is essential to making the right business decisions, and it is even more essential to integrate information into your business processes. Many large enterprises use the Salesforce Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications to manage their business processes and data. As the world’s #1 CRM platform, Salesforce is often deeply embedded in key areas of the business, such as marketing, sales, commerce, and IT, across the entirety the organization.

Leveraging a purpose-built solution for existing systems

Run in parallel, Documentum and Salesforce leave the end-user constantly switching between the two systems. This is inefficient, wastes time and increases risk. Built to address this key challenge, OpenText™ Extended ECM Documentum for Salesforce integrates OpenText Documentum with Salesforce solutions, such as Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Financial Service Cloud, so users can easily access all information contained in Documentum directly from the process experience in Salesforce.

Example of the OpenText Extended ECM Documentum integration to Salesforce.

Accessing content in context

Using Extended ECM Documentum for Salesforce, data processes and information are linked together combining structured and unstructured data in a single convenient end-user experience. Users can see all relevant content in the context of a business process within Salesforce. Working from within Documentum users can see hierarchies of content enriched with key business data from Salesforce.

This two-way integration ensures that information and content are accurate, while providing a single source of truth and stronger collaboration, better quality of response and shorter response times. Extended ECM Documentum for Salesforce opens up new opportunities to help users work more efficiently, while supporting your organization’s goals to increase productivity.

Learn more about the new Documentum integration to Salesforce for ECM.