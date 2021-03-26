How to centrally manage your phone system when working from home

Working from home has now become the standard for many companies. As the pandemic eases, businesses are likely to re-examine their preferred ways of working—whether that’s all remote, all on-site or, more likely, something in between. Whatever workplace model they adopt, an essential consideration will be deciding which phone solution works best for the organization and its employees.

A centrally controlled phone solution eliminates the need for employees to route and redirect calls on their own, something that’s been a big challenge for many over the past year. It’s an issue we’ve seen across all industries as businesses try to keep employees connected with one another, as well as with customers, clients, agencies and partners.

Early in the pandemic, many people chose the most convenient option, whether that was a home phone, a mobile device or an internet phone application. This helped workers stay productive. But organizations can now improve on this by deploying a centralized solution that is easy to manage, easy to use and seamless for the business, the employee and customers alike.

Where to go next

Investing in a full cloud phone solution can be expensive. And, in many cases, it means discarding a perfectly good office telephone system.

What organizations need instead is a solution that connects all the pieces they have today—on-premises, home and IP desktop phones—with a central control system that lets them direct calls as needed. Such a web-based solution provides a single system for managing voice mail and call processing.

That’s what OpenTextTM CX-E Voice delivers.

Imagine being able to keep using your existing office system while gaining the ability to seamlessly support employee calling from home and elsewhere too. And it doesn’t end there. CX-E Voice integrates with your calendar and email to detect presence and availability. Users can also email a voice mail and use voice to direct calls. All of these capabilities make CX-E Voice a powerful solution.

What about the future?

Choosing a phone solution doesn’t have to be binary: cloud or on-premises. CX-E Voice links both. So on-premises systems can remain in place, while also integrating with IP phone solutions. This lets you use both types of systems together as one solution, allowing you to move to IP and cloud at a pace that suits your business. You can take control by making OpenText CX-E Voice a part of your future cloud, on-premises or hybrid strategy.

For more information, please watch our video or visit our website.