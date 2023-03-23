Forrester Names OpenText a Leader

Content Services

The requirements for today’s enterprise content management (ECM) and content services solutions continue to evolve as organizations look to extract more value from their content systems. Content platforms at their core must support document and records management, automate business process and facilitate collaboration between employees and external stakeholders. But to truly meet the needs of modern work, leading content platforms have become more intelligent and composable with the flexibility to meet diverse business and industry requirements. With OpenText™ Content Cloud™, companies master modern work by embedding content services in the processes that fuel their business to deliver frictionless operational experiences.

We are pleased to announce that OpenText has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023. We believe this recognition is a testament to OpenText’s history as a content service industry leader and innovator. OpenText received the highest possible scores in the criteria of:

  • Market approach
  • Integrations and interoperability
  • Lifecycle management
  • Search
  • Document management
  • Collaborative workspaces
  • Digital process automation
  • eSignature
  • Supporting products and services

According to The Forrester Wave™ report, “Deep integration into enterprise applications, such as Salesforce and SAP, allows [OpenText] to embed its content and process backbone into essential business workflows”.

To us, our continued investment in R&D is another way we are helping to address customer needs now and in the future. Without this focus on innovation, we would not be able to help customers address changing market demands, emerging risks and evolving regulations. As the Forrester report predicts, “Regulated industries will have more rigorous requirements for governance, lifecycle management, data residency, and security controls.”

The Forrester report states, “Organizations seeking a richly featured content platform with solid integrations for essential productivity and enterprise applications from a vendor that can meet them where they are in their cloud journey should consider OpenText,” also noting, “a solid vertical strategy drives [OpenText’s] market approach, and a noteworthy simplification of its product bundles and pricing will appeal to customers.”

Download a complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave for insights on content platform providers who: 

  • Invest expertise and packaged applications for vertical markets and can meet the more rigorous requirements for governance, lifecycle management, data residency, and security controls of regulated industries
  • Deliver roadmaps that reach into adjacent markets such as collaboration, low-code/no-code development and design tools, digital signature, process automation, AI/ML, and pre-trained models to enrich and identify common document types
  • Support hybrid and anywhere work as part of a digital workplace, helping orchestrate the delivery of relevant content and tasks to users across their preferred endpoints

OpenText Content Cloud is a composable platform that connects people, content and process to power employee productivity and smarter, faster decisions.  Stop information chaos with integrated business process and secure and govern information across its lifecycle to address the most complex use cases at scale.

