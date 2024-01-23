Empower QA teams with a modern web user interface

In an era of fast-paced software delivery, you are facing the challenges of reducing costs, accelerating time to market, and sourcing from a diverse and distributed workforce. Testing and quality assurance teams—a critical part of the software delivery organization—demand a productive and flexible work environment. With the latest release of OpenText ALM/Quality Center (ALM/QC), a leading test management and ALM tool, developers, testers, and administrators can work in any browser that meets system requirements using web-based user interfaces. In ALM/QC 24.1, these web interfaces also deliver a new OpenText-branded face with more functionalities and productivity boosts. Let’s check out the details.

Boost user productivity using a modern and convenient UI

ALM/QC provides a web-based UI for both end-users and administrators. In this release, we did a refresh of the UI design with a modern style for optimized user experience and productivity.

Developers and testers can now work faster and easier in an intuitive environment with the updated Web Client (previously “Web Runner”). As of ALM/QC 24.1, you can work in the releases, requirements, test plan, test lab, test runs, and defects modules and can view dashboards to understand the progress and metrics of testing and quality.

Increase focus with filtering, grouping, and favorites. Instead of searching for work items every time you need them, save views into favorites and put all the information you need at your fingertips.

Increase focus by saving views into Favorites

Organize and find requirements easier with a grid view that lets you see them in a flat list instead of hierarchical.

Locate requirements easier in grid view

Seven languages are supported in Web Client: English, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, enabling your Quality Assurance (QA) teams worldwide. We also introduced Web Client keyboard navigation, providing accessibility for those who rely on simple keys to interact with the system due to motor disabilities or other reasons.

Site administrators can access full admin functionalities since release 16.0. This time they got a new UI too, along with client management, API Key management, and enhanced license assignment for SaaS instances.

Enable SaaS license management by customer admin

Implement workflow for Web Client users

One of the greatest features of ALM/QC is customizable workflow: managers or team leaders can enforce rules and procedures with it. Does it work for Web Client? Yes, since the 17.0 release you can use JavaScript to manage workflows for Web Client. This time, we continue to strengthen its capabilities and made more events available for workflow control.

Moreover, this release introduced advanced workflow scripts enabling stronger control from the server side, validating data before it is saved to the database.

Expand your choices of device for your QA workforce

From a business point of view, web lightweight client delights your QA workforce of employees, contractors, and partners with the flexibility to work on their favorite browser and device.

Or your organization may have an initiative to optimize strategy for end-user devices. There is a wide variety of them on the market at different prices, equipped with different operating systems. Many meet the system requirements for ALM web-based clients. You can choose the best mixture that meets your business needs at a lower cost.

Reduce administrative costs with web-based client

Lightweight web clients for software are companion to the increasing shift towards cloud computing. The ability to access software through a web browser offers advantages such as platform independence, ease of updates, and improved accessibility. Web-based clients require no deployment, you can save the cost of maintaining the traditional Windows desktop client by letting developers, testers, and administrators switch to web-based client.

Act now

Learn more in our What’s new in OpenText ALM/Quality Center blog or visit our webpage, and update to the latest version of ALM/QC to get the best of web-based clients for end-users and administrators, as well as other new capabilities and enhancements.