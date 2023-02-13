A game-changer to prepare your people for the future

As technology and business processes continue to evolve, it’s crucial to invest in building the skills of your employees. This investment ensures they possess the skills needed to succeed now and in the future. When you invest in building employee skill sets, you are not only helping them to grow and advance in their careers, but also positioning your business for long-term success. In this blog, we’ll explore why it’s more important than ever to turn inward when filling skill gaps in your organization and how OpenTextTM Learning Credits can help along the way.

There’s no denying that the value of employee development has grown in the last few years, and organizations are feeling the effects of skill gaps.In a 2021 McKinsey & Company study, respondents noted “skill building (more than hiring, contracting, or redeploying employees) is the best way to close those [skill] gaps and that they have doubled down on their efforts to reskill or upskill employees since the pandemic began.” The financial and time benefits of training current employees outweigh the resources required to look outside the company – and employees feel nurtured and invested in when they have options to build their skill set. It’s a win/win.

The study goes on to say that “regardless of the skills involved, we also found that there is a clear recipe for success with skill transformations, which are large-scale, programmatic efforts to support skill building so that employees can adapt to fundamentally changing requirements of their current role or move into a new one.” A single go-getter requesting approval for a training course is not enough anymore. It requires a concerted effort. One that looks at current gaps, identifies roles, and lays out a plan to evolve the skill level of whole teams and organizations.

OpenText Learning Credits allow you to take control of your training and development strategy. Learning Credits are a turnkey solution – giving employees access to the OpenText training they need, no matter what their role or skill level. They are a simple way to invest in a focused skill-building effort, without relying on internal resources to build, test and deliver training content. Learning Credits allow organizations to:

allocate pre-paid budget to training and adoption needs for the entire year

access a team of experts, that bring together their knowledge of OpenText products and solutions with the organization’s goals into a training plan

shift and change training plans as needed, always knowing what budget has been spent and what’s remaining

OpenText Learning Credits give organizations the ability to build employees’ skills quickly and confidently. The advantages of a skilled, dynamic workforce are endless. Learn more.

Author: Courtney Jacobsen is the Director of Offer Management and Go-To-Market for OpenText Learning Services. She is passionate about understanding customer problems and thinking through creative solutions to solve them.