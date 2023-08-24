Extend the value of OpenText World

OpenText World is a highly focused event offering an incredible opportunity to gain insight from experts and peers about the rapidly changing information management landscape, enabling organizations to stay at the forefront of industry developments. By adding a day of pre-conference training to your plans, you can optimize your time in Las Vegas and build and certify your product skills.

Get your OpenText World experience started with a pre-conference training course on Tuesday, October 10. We’re offering 13 of our most popular courses, so you can brush up your essential skills, diversify into something new, or learn about new product features. Each course is led by an OpenText expert that will guide you through concepts, activities, and best practices – and answer any questions you may have along the way. Spaces are limited, so secure your seat today.

Once onsite, you’ll have one free exam attempt to get OpenText Certified to validate your skills for your specific role. If you pass, you get a digital badge to post on social feeds to show you are committed to building your skills and doing your best work. And with new business user-oriented certifications, everyone has an opportunity to get OpenText Certified in a way that means something to them. Learn more about what certifications you can take here.

With learning and development budgets getting tighter, it is important to justify your attendance with tangible outcomes. By attending pre-conference training, you can build skills that will help you perform day-to-day tasks more efficiently. And getting OpenText Certified demonstrates your ability to speak to critical product capabilities and identifies you as a champion within your organization.

On top of the very tangible benefits of pre-conference training and a product certification, are the unparalleled networking opportunities the conference provides and that starts with your fellow learners. Whether you’re talking about shared interests during the lunch break or completing a course exercise together, pre-conference training allows you to connect with other users in similar roles. Building this community allows you to understand how others are using OpenText’s products and services, take new ideas back to your team and helps you build your professional network.

At OpenText World you can ask questions, learn from the experts, make suggestions, and communicate directly with the OpenText team about your specific needs. Learn more about OpenText World and register today.

We hope to see you in the classroom or taking a product certification exam in our exam room!