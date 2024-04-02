Banking

Navigating the Intersection of AI and Financial Risk: A Proactive Approach

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to transform your organization’s approach to data security, privacy, and governance in the age of GenAI.

Valerie Mayer profile picture

Valerie Mayer

April 2, 20243 minutes read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
A finger touching an AI computer display, display shows an outline of a head with gears in the place of a brain and a speech bubble that says

In the ever-evolving realm of cybersecurity, organizations find themselves at the forefront of a dynamic landscape. As new technologies emerge, so do the financial risks associated with their adoption. Among these technologies, GenAI stands out as a powerful force, seamlessly integrating into business operations while simultaneously exposing organizations to unprecedented opportunities and vulnerabilities. 

In its recent assessment, Time has identified “ungoverned AI” as one of the top risks of 2024. This underscores the imperative need for organizations to proactively approach their risk analysis. Already, businesses have encountered risks related to the use of GenAI in areas such as data privacy, legal obligations, and intellectual property. As we embrace the potential of GenAI, organizations must strike a delicate balance: harnessing its power while effectively mitigating data risk. 

But that’s not all. The landscape is further shaped by new EU cyber laws, including NIS2, and the latest executive order issued by President Biden. These regulations accentuate the obligations and personal liabilities faced by management bodies, including company boards and executives. It’s a complex web where financial risk intersects with AI and sensitive data. 

How to Thrive Amidst GenAI Risks 

Strategic Risk Identification  

The first step for an organization looking to leverage GenAI is to identify the strategic risks that it poses. This includes assessing the potential for data breaches, the integrity of AI-driven decisions, and the reliability of AI systems. By understanding these risks, organizations can develop strategies to effectively safeguard their high-value data.  

Measuring Data Risk  

Understanding and quantifying the financial impact of data risks is crucial. By knowing the nature of the data you possess and implementing robust protective measures, particularly in the context of GenAI, you can significantly mitigate these risks. Proper discovery and protection techniques can drastically offset disruptions and reduce associated costs by at least 64 percent.  

Unlocking Opportunities  

Despite the inherent risks, GenAI presents compelling prospects for strengthening cybersecurity measures. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms, organizations can swiftly and precisely identify threats, potentially safeguarding them from substantial financial losses. It’s important to recognize that an effective AI strategy is inseparable from a robust data strategy – ensuring data security is paramount in unlocking GenAI’s full potential.  

Join us for an enlightening webinar that will delve into the complexities of managing your enterprise data landscape in the age of GenAI. Discover advanced methodologies that integrate data discovery, classification, insights, protection, usage monitoring, and lifecycle management. Whether you’re a CISO, CIO, CDO, CFO or in a similar role, this webinar will equip you with the knowledge to gain unprecedented visibility into your data, ensure secure information sharing, and navigate privacy compliance with confidence. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to transform your organization’s approach to data security, privacy, and governance in the age of GenAI. 

For more information about our data security offerings:  

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Valerie Mayer avatar image

Valerie Mayer

Valerie hails from Ottawa and is a bilingual (French native) animal lover who graduated from the University of Ottawa with a degree in business specializing in Marketing. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Hanoi, Vietnam, for two years to work in international relations. After returning to Ottawa, Valerie soon discovered a passion for technology and started building her career in tech and found her way into cybersecurity. Outside work, she loves spending time with her three cats, Coco, Fraise, and Maple, dancing, sewing, completing woodworking projects, skating, and travelling.

See all posts

More from the author

How to safeguard your data in a changing privacy landscape
Security

How to safeguard your data in a changing privacy landscape

Data privacy is not a static concept. It evolves with the changing needs and expectations of consumers, businesses, and regulators. In 2023, we witnessed some…

February 1, 2024 3 minutes read
Protecting sensitive data in the cloud with OpenText™ Voltage SecureData and Snowflake Horizon 
Analytics & AI

Protecting sensitive data in the cloud with OpenText™ Voltage SecureData and Snowflake Horizon 

Data is one of the most valuable assets for any organization, but it also comes with risks and challenges. Strong data security is essential for…

January 31, 2024 3 minutes read
Securely manage your sensitive data across your enterprise content with Voltage Fusion
Information Technology

Securely manage your sensitive data across your enterprise content with Voltage Fusion

Organizations face increasing challenges when it comes to managing their sensitive data. Data sprawl and the lack of visibility surrounding sensitive information make it difficult…

January 23, 2024 3 minutes read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?