New independent report prepares organizations for implementing digital experience in 2021

What’s been set in motion by the events of 2020 isn’t temporary. Its effects will continue to be felt far into the future. In particular, it’s proven to be an incredibly powerful inciting incident that is driving organizations who had previously put off digital transformation plans. According to Forrester, technological acceleration will be a major priority for organizations across industries in 2021.

“2021 will be the year that every company — not just the 15% of firms that were already digitally savvy — doubles down on technology-fueled experiences, operations, products, and ecosystems.” – Sharyn Leaver, Forrester Senior VP of Research

Among a great many other things, this means a stronger push for integrated, omnichannel, and personalized marketing — in other words, digital experience. To aid companies who are exploring this area of marketing technology for the first time, independent tech research firm Omdia has published an exhaustive study of the solutions available in the marketplace.

“If there is one good thing that has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that it has reinforced the importance of being able to communicate with customers through new and emerging channels as face-to-face interactions have become more difficult.” – Omdia

This report provides the foundational knowledge you need to understand the category, better assess what your organization needs, and sift through your options. It’s the perfect place to start your journey.

Omdia report: OpenText leads the industry

If your organization was putting off its transformation initiatives and got caught out by the paradigm shift, don’t lose hope. The good news is that you probably already have solutions that can be integrated into your marketing future if you pick the right DX platform.

Omdia recognized the OpenText™ Digital Experience Platform as a leader in the space due to its “comprehensive DXM capabilities and its headless and decoupled architecture, which allows it to be used alongside existing technologies.” OpenText’s close integration with SAP and its strong capabilities, including analytics, digital content management, developer capabilities and digital asset management are also highlighted in the report.

Thanks to the OpenText multi-cloud approach, the platform comes with a great deal of flexibility, allowing enterprises to deploy in Docker containers on any public or private cloud including AWS, Azure, and Google.

Read the full report

The Omdia Universe: Selecting a Digital Experience Management Solution.