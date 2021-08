“OpenText offers a broad range of best-in-class customer communications and digital experience products for enterprises across the world. With an accelerated shift to the cloud, redesigned interfaces for the majority of its CCM products, the integration of CCM into its wider Experience Platform, and an increasing focus on AI, we believe OpenText is very well positioned to continue to shape the CCM market in the years ahead.”

Kaspar Roos, Founder & CEO of Aspire