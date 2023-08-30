Modernize your way at OpenText World 2023

Modernizing mainframe and COBOL applications is imperative, no matter the end goal. Digitization is no longer an option and for most organizations, the destination is cloud. OpenText Application Modernization and Connectivity solution experts know that mainframe and COBOL live at the heart of getting a business and competitive advantage.

At OpenText™ World 2023 in Las Vegas, we’re focusing on Application Modernization, designed to help you build on proven IT investments you rely on every day. With nine sessions and meet the expert engagements at OpenText World 2023, join us to learn how to unlock the true value within these strategic core business systems by controlling costs, managing risks, and innovating faster.

Join Stuart McGill, VP Sales and Neil Fowler, General Manager of AMC Product Group at OpenText, alongside a complete panel, as they discuss AI within mainframe and COBOL modernization.

The future of Application Modernization

When it comes to modernizing mainframe and COBOL applications, cloud is often an important part of the journey. The modernization journey can include migrating to the cloud, hybrid implementation, or modernizing legacy applications in place. See how OpenText delivers the right balance of flexibility, choice, and speed to market, enabling a smarter modernization journey. Whatever strategy you choose, OpenText can ensure that you can execute quickly, without compromising your core business systems and data. Join the Application Modernization track to learn how you can transform your core business applications, processes, and infrastructure faster and with lower risk.

Be sure to catch these sessions:

AM00 Modernization your way: find your unique journey to cloud

Join us for a view of the enterprise landscape and a pragmatic approach to modernization. This session includes a complete panel discussing AI within mainframe and COBOL modernization. Learn how OpenText delivers the right balance of flexibility, choice, and speed to market, enabling a smarter modernization journey for mainframe and COBOL applications. Whatever strategy you choose, OpenText can ensure that you can execute quickly, without compromising your core business systems and data. In this illuminating session, we will share the advantages of moving legacy applications to the cloud through real-life examples from organizations that moved their mainframe to the cloud. Providing you with ideas that will simplify and accelerate your journey to the cloud. Search for and add it to your agenda here.

AM01 COBOL, Containers and Cloud: Unleash the magic within core business applications.

Discover the secrets to successfully modernizing COBOL and Mainframe applications. Learn how to harness the power of contemporary development tools and dynamic environments, all while leveraging popular cloud and containerization technology. Explore how agile processes and modern testing methodologies converge to help you create new value within your core business applications. Wait, there’s more. We’ll explore an exciting opportunity for building needed skills in your organization using our NEW online course, “Micro Focus COBOL Fundamentals”. Learn COBOL in 1 day and earn your digital certification. Learn how to start your journey and build a new skill set in high demand. Search for and add it to your agenda here.

