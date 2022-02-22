Introducing push notifications to power personalized customer experiences at scale

Reach your customers wherever they are with OpenText Notifications

Mobile devices are deeply embedded in modern life. In 2021, consumers downloaded 230 billion mobile apps to their connected devices – up by more than 63% from 2016 according to Statista.

Push notifications have the power to drive repeat purchases, re-engage lapsed users and guide conversions. It’s a direct line into the hand or pocket of your app user – more than half of U.S. adults check their mobile phone immediately or within five minutes of waking up. Throughout the day, customers spend five to six hours connecting to their interests via smartphones – engaging with brands for news, information, productivity, banking, entertainment, and shopping. A great mobile experience is no longer a nice-to-have for brands – it’s a necessity.

What are push notifications?

In the new release of OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 22.1, OpenTextTM Notifications adds push notification capabilities, further simplifying how companies communicate with customers across multiple channels (push, SMS, email, voice, and fax) from a single cloud platform.

OpenText Notifications delivers the ability to send push notifications for both iOS and Android devices. Push notifications are short, timely, one-way messages that come from a mobile app to encourage users to engage with it. App publishers use them to alert consumers to information that they have opted in to receive. The popularity of brand-specific phone apps and the minimal cost impact of these communications to the consumer continues to drive their growth.

Meeting communications challenges in 2022 by bringing messaging together

Currently, many firms are struggling because their marketing communications are split between a variety of authoring solutions and delivery providers. While these collections of systems likely developed in each organization organically over time as new channels emerged, that siloed approach has shown it brings with it a host of unnecessary frustrations.

That’s why, according to IDG, 9 out of 10 executives surveyed said “they’re considering moving to a single-solution approach for seamless communications.”

Integrated solutions like pairing OpenText Exstream™ and OpenText™ Notifications offer end-to-end document creation and delivery for targeted and personalized messages. When these two products are combined, the result is the only Customer Communications Management solution with out of the box failover capabilities, minimizing the business risk of non-delivered email and SMS messages.

As marketers compete in an era of shrinking attention spans, access to an omnichannel messaging platform helps cultivate relationships, build loyalty, and track metrics. It allows marketers to meet customers where they are – on their preferred channel, whether it’s email, SMS, push, voice or fax – all from a single cloud-based platform.

Boosting engagement with customers across the entire journey

Message notifications can help create personalized experiences at scale. It’s not about hitting everyone with messages, every day, on all channels, all the time – that’s a one-way ticket to high opt-outs, unsubscribes or app deletions. Truly engaging communications work together to build a relevant and tailored experience for customers based on the stage of their journey.

Everything from service alerts to monthly statements, to appointment reminders to marketing messages, are critical for strengthening relationships and fueling sales. Brands can send different types of notifications to engage customers, including:

Transactional: These messages alert users to the status of a recent payment, an upcoming appointment, a billing confirmation or other transaction. For example, an insurance company may need customers to upload documents or images to complete a claim and use a notification to direct them to a landing page to do so.

These messages alert users to the status of a recent payment, an upcoming appointment, a billing confirmation or other transaction. For example, an insurance company may need customers to upload documents or images to complete a claim and use a notification to direct them to a landing page to do so. Promotional: Brands can use promotional notifications to let customers know about exclusive offers, flash sales or other discounts.

Brands can use promotional notifications to let customers know about exclusive offers, flash sales or other discounts. Educational: Brands can use notifications to help users learn about a new concept, course, or topic.

Brands can use notifications to help users learn about a new concept, course, or topic. Lifecycle: Brands can send personalized notifications to keep customers engaged at their specific stage of the buying journey. This could include cross-sell or partner opportunities or could be a targeted offer to customers who haven’t engaged with the app in awhile.

Brands can send personalized notifications to keep customers engaged at their specific stage of the buying journey. This could include cross-sell or partner opportunities or could be a targeted offer to customers who haven’t engaged with the app in awhile. Asking for feedback: Brands can send this notification to prompt customers to review their app or provide their feedback on a recent transaction or experience.

In 2022 and beyond, brands need to earn trust while cultivating loyalty. An integrated approach to marketing and communications with an eye to mobile-first delivery can help brands win hearts and minds in a crowded landscape. Learn more about how OpenText Notifications can help businesses craft seamless and engaging customer experiences.