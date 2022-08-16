Five ways OpenText World is a great place to build skills and community

We’re excited to bring OpenText users like you back together in-person for the first time since 2019. Attending OpenText World or Enfuse in Las Vegas provides great opportunities to build and certify your product skills – let’s dig in.

1. Free certifications

Once onsite, you’ll have one free exam attempt to get OpenText Certified to validate your skills for your specific role. If you pass, you get a digital badge to post on social feeds to show you are committed to building your skills and doing your best work. And with new user-oriented certifications (hello new Content Server Business User exam!), everyone has an opportunity to get OpenText Certified in a way that means something to them. Learn more about what certifications you can take here.

2. In-person certification testing

The ability to take a certification exam anywhere in the world is the ultimate convenience, but sometimes making sure your computer and environment is conducive for success can be challenging. Getting certified at OpenText World is as easy as showing up – we’ll have the computers, applications, and quiet room ready for you. You only need to bring your brain!

3. Pre-conference training

Get your week at OpenText World started with a pre-conference training course on Monday, October 3rd. We’re offering eleven of our most popular courses, so you can brush up your essential skills, diversify into something new, or learn about new product features. Each course is led by an OpenText expert that will guide you through concepts, activities, and best practices – and answer any questions you may have along the way. Spaces are limited, so secure your seat today.

4. Networking with other students during training

Whether you’re talking about shared interests during the lunch break or completing a course exercise together, pre-conference training allows you to connect with other users in similar roles. Building this community allows you to understand how others are using OpenText, take new ideas back to your team and helps you build your professional network.

5. Justify your attendance

With learning and development budgets getting tighter, it is important to justify your attendance with tangible outcomes. By attending pre-conference training, you can build skills that will help you perform day-to-day tasks more efficiently. And getting OpenText Certified demonstrates your ability to speak to critical product capabilities and identifies you as a champion for your organization.

Attending virtually? We didn’t forget about you – look out for email communication about how you can build your OpenText skills too.

Learn more about training & certification at OpenText World here and register today. No matter your ‘why’, we hope to see you there!