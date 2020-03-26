Engaging citizens in new and innovative ways

Around the world, constituents expect a digital experience that allows them to interact, engage and transact with their government anytime, anywhere on any device. A recent survey of 5,000 citizens from multiple countries found that 67% of respondents want governments to make it easier to interact with digital services. More than half of respondents (51%) said they would increase their use of government digital services if offered a single portal to access multiple services. Meeting this demand requires an omni-channel experience that protects their privacy and security, provides consistency between channels, and is easy to use.

Here are just a couple examples of how OpenText™ is supporting governments as they digitally transform their critical citizen service delivery infrastructure.

Qatar Preparing for the FIFA World Cup

Qatar is a desert under construction with a global workforce mobilized to build eight stadiums and new infrastructure in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, it’s not just the physical infrastructure that is being transformed. The government is mandating all of its agencies to undertake a digital transformation by 2022 when the FIFA World Cup takes place. They expect people will be planning for this trip years in advance and will need information at their fingertips while visiting the region. This has led the government to prioritize their portal, which they consider the gateway to Qatar, and evaluate vendors that could provide the right solution. OpenText landed at the top of their list.

The Government of Qatar has partnered with OpenText to deliver Myhukoomi, the Qatar Government Information Gateway. Myhukoomi is a critical element of Qatar’s e-government strategy. The newly launched e-Government portal provides citizens and residents of Qatar with personalized access to a single source of information and documentation on government programs and services.

“With Myhukoomi we are taking a leap forward in our e-government strategy and creating new ways to engage citizens and residents in the business of government,” said a Government of Qatar spokesperson. “We are deploying a flexible platform to deliver digital government services through a unified interface. These moves position the Government of Qatar to seize the opportunities offered by new technological innovation, from AI and automation, to cloud and IoT.”

The OpenText platform enables Myhukoomi flexible and personalized citizen tools while providing Qatar with advanced analytics to help better predict user segmentation and evaluate the right services to offer citizens.

Delivering Results in Miami-Dade County

Across the world in the United States, Miami-Dade County is working to create better experiences for citizens who need to access government services by building on input from citizens. A single website provides an entrée to hundreds of services from more than 70 agencies, with more agencies being added regularly to the site.

Users can create custom settings to receive SMS or email alerts for things like recycling day reminders, transit service, local emergencies or marina updates. They can also opt-in for weekly news updates and information on organizations or topics of interest. Once registered, citizens can link their water and sewer account to their profile. This enables them to get reminders about upcoming due dates and make payments from a single location. The long-term vision is to eventually link all county accounts to a single profile.

County officials point out that today’s customers are not the same as they were a decade ago. They are mobile and value services that filter the amount of data they receive according to their needs. Before the re-launch of the county’s website, 60 percent of visits were from desktop devices, with the other 40 percent coming from mobile devices and tablets. Now those numbers have flipped. In addition, extensive research, enhancements and ongoing user testing also went into making the site compatible with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The new website is clicking with constituents. Customer service metrics show that 75 percent of visitors can find the information they are looking for and 69 percent say they are able to fully complete the tasks that brought them to the site.

