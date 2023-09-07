Customer Spotlight: Achieve Smarter Modernization Beyond Mainframe Architecture  

For organizations where mainframe and COBOL are at the heart of operations, going beyond the bounds of mainframe architecture to efficiently scale and innovate at speed can seem daunting. Fortunately, there are valuable steps you can take to accelerate your digital transformation journey while staying agile in today’s fast-paced multi-cloud world.

Recent OpenText research revealed that ninety-two percent of organizations see their COBOL and mainframe applications as a strategic necessity, but they’re also keen to take advantage of cloud computing. Modernizing these assets is a vital part of the strategic journey to cloud, even if cloud is not the direct end goal. With many organizations relying on core business systems written in COBOL, modernizing application code requires careful, strategic planning to deliver value quickly while managing cost, risk, and speed to market.

FIS Deploys Micro Focus Visual COBOL by OpenText with Cloud Native and Mainframe Flexibility

OpenText customer FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions with its key offering InvestOne being used by merchants, banks, and capital markets firms to manage $40 trillion in funds globally. Its clients’ most critical need is for scalability and stability, but with 15 scrum teams working around the world, InvestOne is in constant development. Balancing innovation against scalability and stability, FIS chose Micro Focus Visual COBOL by OpenText to enable full reuse of existing COBOL code while leveraging horizontal scalability and cloud native containerization.

Overall Performance Boost

Upon rolling out the re-platformed application, FIS saw an overall performance boost of more than 20 percent. Through the container model, developers can test and run InvestOne anywhere without having to rely on time-consuming server installation. Enhancements and fixes are now delivered monthly to clients who appreciate the low-risk implementation, with no changes to their business processes required.

Chuck Wainscott, Director of Architecture, FIS asset management group, said, “We initially worried that re-platforming and running COBOL as Java byte code would negatively affect our system performance. However, InvestOne is all about data input and output and data processing speed rather than pure compute speed. When we rolled out the re-platformed application with [Micro Focus] Visual COBOL [by OpenText] we actually saw an overall performance boost of more than 20 percent. Not only are our processes running faster, but we can scale out and run more concurrent processes. In line with our streamlined and agile development this is a key differentiator for our business.”

