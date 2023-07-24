Security

What’s new in Application Modernization & Connectivity  

Helping our customers build for the future through smarter modernization

Photo of Ed Airey Ed AireyJuly 24, 2023
2 minute read
Developers working on mainframe applications

Summary

The latest OpenText of Cloud Editions includes updates to its COBOL, Mainframe and Host Connectivity offerings – designed to support IT leaders in their continuous application modernization journey. View this blog post to learn the latest in Smarter Applications with OpenText.

Helping our customers build for the future through smarter modernization  

New product updates are now available within Application Modernization & Connectivity (AMC) – OpenText’s marketing leading solution for COBOL and mainframe application development, deployment, and modernization as well as mainframe host access and security. 

Latest OpenText of Cloud Editions includes updates to its COBOL, Mainframe and Host Connectivity offerings – designed to support IT leaders in their continuous application modernization journey. Check out the latest updates below. 

July 2023: What’s new in Micro Focus™ Visual COBOL and Micro Focus™ Enterprise Suite 

New extensions to the COBOL programming language and a new Micro Focus™ COBOL Fundamentals course with digital certification 

The latest updates to Visual COBOL 9.0 and Enterprise Suite 9.0 further support OpenText’s commitment to innovation with new capabilities for COBOL development, a new educational courseware offering enabling the next generation of talent, and new mainframe modernization capabilities that expand the reach and scale of digital transformation projects within your enterprise.  

Micro Focus Enterprise 9.0 release now available

Combined highlights include:  

  • New on-demand, video-based Micro Focus™ COBOL Fundamentals courseware available to customers and the community.  
  • New COBOL language syntax which enables easier integration with Java and makes COBOL more accessible to the next generation of developers.  
  • New testing tools for mainframe applications enabling easier adoption of Agile and DevOps practices.   
  • New Enterprise Analyzer offering (Technical Preview) – now available on Linux and ready for cloud deployments.  
  • Feature development across all developer toolsets including Visual Studio Code, providing customers with the very best experience for enterprise application development.
  • Certification and testing across all major platforms and support for new Linux distributions, extending customer choice on- and off-cloud.  

Feel free to Contact us for more information.

Learn more about these latest product releases: 

July 2023: What’s new in OpenText Verastream Host Integrator and OpenText Host Access for the Cloud  

Latest updates to OpenText Verastream Host Integrator 

Providing scalable, reliable mainframe automation deployments 

Verastream Host Integrator screenshot
  • Market preview for Kubernetes integration for mainframe automation. 
  • Containerization and orchestration support for Verastream Host Integrator (VHI).  
  • VHI is used to automate mainframe greenscreens as APIs which can be used by standard tools, such as RPA engines or web applications. 
  • Containerization and orchestration support for VHI.  

Feel free to Contact us for more information, or request a Free trial

Further information >  

Latest updates to OpenText Host Access for the Cloud 

Enabling reliable and secure host application access to critical business applications 

Host Access for the Cloud Appliance Administration
  • Host Access for the Cloud Virtual Software Appliance. 
  • Our market leading zero footprint, host access solution now offered as a software appliance for critical mainframe, AS/400, 3270, Linux, UNIX, Unisys, and Airlines applications. 
  • Enables customers of any size to simplify their provisioning, operations and maintenance of their Host Access for the Cloud infrastructure for both Cloud and Off-Cloud deployments. 
  • Reliable and secure host application access to critical mainframe business applications. 

Feel free to Contact us for more information, or request a Free trial

Further information >  

Photo of Ed Airey Ed AireyJuly 24, 2023
2 minute read
Photo of Ed Airey

Ed Airey

Ed Airey leads product marketing strategy and messaging for COBOL application modernization—from mainframe to cloud.

Related Posts

Eliminate service desk costs and elevate user experiences with an OpenAI API and private LLM virtual agent, Aviator. Meet Aviator, OpenText private LLM virtual agent, the smartest service desk OpenText has announced the technical preview of a private, generative AI virtual agent in ITSM solution.

Transform ITSM self-service with private generative AI

July 24, 2023

Unlock smarter analytics by analyzing any data anywhere 

July 24, 2023
Image showing a corridor of servers lit up by a lightning flash.

Scale high-volume BI at lightning speed 

July 24, 2023
Male professional working at a laptop with illustrations to symbolize digital employee experience

Deliver smarter digital employee experiences

July 24, 2023
Back to top button