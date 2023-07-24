What’s new in Application Modernization & Connectivity  

Summary The latest OpenText of Cloud Editions includes updates to its COBOL, Mainframe and Host Connectivity offerings – designed to support IT leaders in their continuous application modernization journey. View this blog post to learn the latest in Smarter Applications with OpenText.

Helping our customers build for the future through smarter modernization

New product updates are now available within Application Modernization & Connectivity (AMC) – OpenText’s marketing leading solution for COBOL and mainframe application development, deployment, and modernization as well as mainframe host access and security.

New extensions to the COBOL programming language and a new Micro Focus™ COBOL Fundamentals course with digital certification

The latest updates to Visual COBOL 9.0 and Enterprise Suite 9.0 further support OpenText’s commitment to innovation with new capabilities for COBOL development, a new educational courseware offering enabling the next generation of talent, and new mainframe modernization capabilities that expand the reach and scale of digital transformation projects within your enterprise.

Combined highlights include:

New on-demand, video-based Micro Focus™ COBOL Fundamentals courseware available to customers and the community.

New COBOL language syntax which enables easier integration with Java and makes COBOL more accessible to the next generation of developers.

New testing tools for mainframe applications enabling easier adoption of Agile and DevOps practices.

New Enterprise Analyzer offering (Technical Preview) – now available on Linux and ready for cloud deployments.

Feature development across all developer toolsets including Visual Studio Code, providing customers with the very best experience for enterprise application development.

Certification and testing across all major platforms and support for new Linux distributions, extending customer choice on- and off-cloud.

Feel free to Contact us for more information.

Learn more about these latest product releases:

What’s New in Visual COBOL & Enterprise Suite 9.0

Latest updates to OpenText Verastream Host Integrator

Providing scalable, reliable mainframe automation deployments

Market preview for Kubernetes integration for mainframe automation.

Containerization and orchestration support for Verastream Host Integrator (VHI).

VHI is used to automate mainframe greenscreens as APIs which can be used by standard tools, such as RPA engines or web applications.

Feel free to Contact us for more information, or request a Free trial

Latest updates to OpenText Host Access for the Cloud

Enabling reliable and secure host application access to critical business applications

Host Access for the Cloud Virtual Software Appliance.

Our market leading zero footprint, host access solution now offered as a software appliance for critical mainframe, AS/400, 3270, Linux, UNIX, Unisys, and Airlines applications.

Enables customers of any size to simplify their provisioning, operations and maintenance of their Host Access for the Cloud infrastructure for both Cloud and Off-Cloud deployments.

Reliable and secure host application access to critical mainframe business applications.

Feel free to Contact us for more information, or request a Free trial

