Can AI give you a new currency for delivering better experiences?

Meet Goose, a trusted partner for your AI journey. This AI-generated wingman is our resident designer of seven-star experiences, ready to assist you in reimagining how your customer, partner, and employee experiences can transform with AI innovations. Rely on Goose’s keen sense of direction to steer you toward success.

You: Why do geese fly in a V formation?

Goose: It keeps us from getting tired on long flights by allowing us to take advantage of the uplift created by the goose in front of us. It also lets us maintain eye contact and communication with each other during flight. Plus it looks cool from the ground!

You: It sure does. So does AI create a similar “uplift” for organizations that use it?

Goose: Yes; AI automates routine processes so that employees don’t spend all their time on mundane tasks and can focus their energy on more strategic things.

You: Can AI help us get ahead in the experience world?

Goose: You bet. It can enhance communication with your customers to help you build stronger relationships. And AI can supercharge personalization for online experiences to help you delight your customers quickly, easily, and with authenticity.

A new paradigm

Among the many use cases that are emerging for AI these days, optimizing employee and customer experiences has become increasingly important. Think about it: The world of customer experience has been a series of linear customer journeys designed for the last two decades. And the world of employee experience has been a series of productivity exercises with the advancement of serial workflow tools. From software developers to customer-service agents to sales and marketing, digital tools have largely been deployed with an efficiency business case in mind for all functions and roles.

Embracing a fully digital world means embracing the non-linear, and the data inputs that contribute to decision making in this world are much more complex. Coupled with new expectations for instantaneous information from Gen Z, it’s inevitable that we need to change how we think about customer and employee engagement.

The truth is, while digital transformation has happened to us, our work has not been reimagined. Process re-engineering and automation got us here, but what’s next?

AI is going to create a new paradigm for how we work. In a digital world, we have not lacked data and insights, but we have never seen the proximity from decisions to actions that we are experiencing with generative AI. Gone at the days of trying to hyper segment a static audience base to best serve up personalized content. Here are the days of engaging with customers in a whole new AI-assistant interface — half machine, half human — able to provide the depth of analysis, search, and prediction through a conversation with your information. And here are the days of having to rethink digital once again: Campaigns are now micro, prompt-based conversations, and personalized relevance has never been more important.

Just as the pandemic turned the world of B2B events upside down, AI is going to push us all to advance the digital experiences we deliver.

Keep it real

Moreover, as multigenerational workplaces experience AI adoption and mainstreaming, employees are going to expect things to be different. Developers who love to code are going to see new ways to move R&D faster. Service agents who love to chat are going to focus their time on meaningful discussions instead of transactional tasks. Gone are the days of spending 50 percent of our time looking for the right content across repositories, knowledge bases, and applications from our desktops. Here are the days of generative AI as job assistants, changing the paradigm just like CliffsNotes changed reading a novel for English class. As the teacher (or manager), you may not want to believe your students are finding a faster way, but they sure are.

Organizations must be ready to develop new standards and policies around AI. From citations to cautioning to avoid hallucinations, failure to do so can lead to mistrust among customers and employees with serious repercussions. If AI is used to manipulate or deceive, the trust with customers and employees will be hard to re-establish.

See AI innovation in action

Join us for OpenText World 2023 in Las Vegas October 11 – 12, where you’ll gain actionable insights and strategies to help you navigate the cognitive era with confidence, including a full slate of featured keynote speakers.

Don’t miss Vivek Wadhwa, academic, entrepreneur, and author of five best-selling books. Vivek researches, speaks, and writes about advancing technologies such as AI that are transforming our world and our relationships with those around us. He inspires businesses with a deeper understanding of how to harness technology for growth and innovation, offering practical advice to help business leaders to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Be sure to catch Lindsey Pollak at OpenText World, a career and workplace expert and New York Times best-selling author. Lindsey is passionate about helping individuals and organizations thrive in today’s ever-changing, multigenerational world of work, as described in her many published books. She offers strategies for attracting, engaging, and retaining talent from diverse age groups as well as insights on leadership development and personal branding, empowering individuals to navigate their careers successfully in the fast-paced digital era.