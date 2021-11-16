Announcing OpenText Experience Cloud CE 21.4

Modern customer experiences are personalized experiences. Customers expect you to tailor your communications, websites, support, and even in-person interactions to suit their needs, preferences, and interests. Although sales and marketing leaders have an abundance of digital tools at their disposal and access to many systems containing customer data, they often miss the mark in delivering the right content to customers at the right time.

OpenText™ continues to evolve our Digital Experience solutions to sustainably develop and deploy personalized and relevant experiences at scale.

New capabilities delivered as part of OpenText Experience Cloud CE 21.4 include:

OpenText™ Exstream™ – new integration capabilities

OpenText™ Media Management – now integrates with Exstream and TeamSite and offers new connectors to become an intelligent Marketing Hub

OpenText™ TeamSite™ – enhancements to improve targeting, personalization and the speed of project execution

OpenText™ Explore – now available in the Cloud

Powerful OpenText Exstream enhancements

OpenText Exstream CE 21.4 is today the most complete and capable cloud-native CCM solution, deployed anywhere.

Experience CDP integration: Improve targeting and personalization of content with an innovative approach to using customer data and integrations with Google Marketing Hub​ Create an enhanced, unified user experience to find and place DAM assets within TeamSite, and Exstream authoring environments and to deliver assets at scale and track their usage

Cloud & Security Enhancements Input & Output channels for FTP, GCP & Azure storage ​ Openshift support Support for App consolidation & Variable package files



OpenText Explore: The voice of Analytics in the Cloud

Explore new capabilities allow to:

Extend your Call Center as a Service (CCaaS) deployment with powerful speech analytics

Discover valuable insights from speech and multichannel analytics

Benefit from a Best in class Speech to Text (STT) engine

Media Management enhancements

New integrations with TeamSite and Exstream Search Media Management without leaving the Designer Ensure consistency across channels by using a single source of media assets Updated widget-based connector with improved user experience

Ecosystem Innovations Salesforce: to attach assets to customer and opportunity records in Sales Cloud CRM CI HUB: access Media Management from Adobe CC using the CI HUB panel Highspot: Provide content to front-line teams using the leading Sales Enablement platform



New Capabilities for OpenText TeamSite

TeamSite CE 21.4 exciting improvements that can dramatically improve personalization and speed of project execution.

Improved Personalization​

Experience CDP integration: Improve targeting and personalization of content with an innovative approach using audience data and integrations with Google Marketing Platform

Marketing Hub​

Create an enhanced, unified user experience to find and place DAM assets within TeamSite, and Exstream authoring environments and to deliver assets at scale and track their usage

Cloud & Security Enhancements​

Allows TeamSite to leverage features and functionality native to the AWS cloud platform and enables deployments on either GCP or AWS and take advantage of features native to that platform​

These latest versions of OpenText Experience solutions make it easier to deliver personalized customer experiences in a more efficient and secure manner. Let our experts work with you to assess your current environment and make recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText Cloud, in other companies’ clouds, or in a hybrid deployment.

