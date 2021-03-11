Announcing OpenText Business Network Cloud CE 21.1

In 2020, OpenText™ Business Network expanded Trading Grid capabilities to allow companies to extend their cloud integration platform into the business ecosystem. For many years B2B and A2A have been treated as separate integration domains. However, by introducing an extensive API integration capability to Trading Grid we enabled companies to not only establish a digital supply chain, but also to integrate with their internal business systems. This ability to integrate the external and internal business ecosystems is something that we have defined as Business to Anything (B2A) integration.

This ‘unified integration’ platform approach allows companies to connect once to our cloud integration platform and then connect to anything, whether people, systems or things. Being able to directly link the location and condition of a connected shipment by taking sensor data and feeding into a transport management system allows companies to establish a deeper level of visibility across their supply chains. In OpenText CE 20.4, we introduced an IoT based shipment visibility solution that aggregated information from the B2B platform and combined with sensor information coming from the physical shipment. This allows supply chain environments to become self-sensing and provides more meaningful insights to the business. This is just one example of how we are driving innovation across our OpenText™ Trading Grid™ platform.

With CE 21.1, OpenText is introducing further enhancements to our suite of B2A, IoT and IAM solutions that help to extend our ‘Connect Once, Reach Anything’ capabilities.

Now, IoT has an extended focus with the introduction of an Asset Tracking Solution Accelerator to help companies keep track of expensive equipment such as industrial machinery. This solution allows companies to build a foundation for the support of predictive maintenance processes, one of the fastest growing sub-sectors of the IoT market today.

Business Network is also pleased to announce several enhancements as part of CE 21.1.

Best-in-class data visibility and self-service for complex integrations

Enhancements to Trading Grid B2A Integration includes:

Availability of a document viewer within OpenText™ Lens™ to allow business users to review EDI documents in a more simplified way. Additionally, reports can now be scheduled, and Lens is now available to our EMEA customers.

Trading Grid Quick Connect has been further automated to deliver accelerated and lower cost self-service onboarding of trading partners with increased speed and control

Trading Grid Cartographer enhancements include self-service map testing

Introduction of new SAP S/4HANA API integrations to support companies looking to migrate from on premise SAP to cloud-based SAP environments

Empowering global operations with real-time data visibility

Enhancements to our suite of Active Applications includes:

Expanded e-Invoicing support for India and Portugal

Expansion of native API integrations for Active orders to enable real-time data integration to check the status of business transactions, shipments and address delays of caused by unexpected supply chain disruptions

Visibility of all shipment waypoints via an Active Orders based integration with Google Maps

Accelerated trading partner onboarding with enhanced visibility

Enhancements to our core Value Added Network (VAN), Trading Grid Messaging Service include:

Leverage OpenText Lens to obtain best-in-class visibility into transaction flows and provides a best-in-class user experience for all business stakeholder which includes fast search capabilities and shared dashboard views

New and existing customers will be able to take advantage of PEPPOL implementation in the APAC region that is in the early stages of adopting a government mandate

Self-service, advanced process automation, for example to support inventory management processes

Manage trading partner relationships with firmographic and Ethical and Sustainability Governance (ESG) data

Extended capabilities for Global Partner Directory include:

Near real-time trading partner metadata update through Dun & Bradstreet API Integration. This will allow customers to be able to get the latest accurate firmographic information on trading partners

Gathering ESG information, including certification related information such as ISO/SA will provide companies with additional filter capabilities to allow the selection of like-minded ESG trading partners

At OpenText, we continue to invest and innovate across our B2A, IAM and IoT solution offerings. This allows our customers to build greater flexibility into their integration environments, increase resilience around their business operations and be better prepared for the next disruption that may impact their business. For more information on our solutions, please visit our website.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText Cloud, in other company’s clouds or in a hybrid environment.