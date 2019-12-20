What’s new in OpenText eDOCS Release 16 EP7

With competing priorities and limitless volumes of information to manage by the minute, knowledge workers, including lawyers, require the support of the most personally empowering and compliant working environments. Yet, despite a myriad of business applications, devices and technology designed to propel employee productivity, many legal professionals are not able to quickly and easily access their sensitive legal information when they need it most—work product, case and client information, intellectual property, regulatory filings, and more.

OpenText™ eDOCS Release 16.7 accelerates users’ abilities to find and manage their information—dramatically improving productivity with new features that include maximizing working environments “on the go” and AI-powered advanced find.

Work faster – find relevant information quickly with AI-powered search

OpenText™ Release 16 EP7 adds advanced find to eDOCS with OpenText™ MindServer™, an AI-powered search engine that provides quick and automatic search models to find the most relevant information available, including related matters and authors. MindServer securely crawls and indexes information from inside eDOCS, saving legal teams valuable time while gaining more complete case, project and client knowledge. Other productivity accelerating benefits include:

Save and share searches for fast access to the most current and priority projects, eliminating search set-up duplications

Quickly find information while working inside favorite Microsoft Office applications

Access MindServer from inside the eDOCS InfoCenter UI and seamlessly across devices for a consistently powerful experience

Work faster, conveniently, with new InfoCenter for Microsoft Office add-in

With EP7, InfoCenter, the modern and redesigned user experience introduced in 16.2, now integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Office business applications (Word, Excel and PowerPoint). The new personalization capabilities increase productivity by allowing users to remain inside their favorite Microsoft authoring application while managing content from eDOCS–with just a single click.

Work confidently relying on seamless web access across devices

Collaborate, share, and manage legal content – confidently and from any browser on any device. The new eDOCS 16.7 InfoCenter for Web provides end users with the same functionality offered in the InfoCenter desktop application. Users benefit from:

Quickly creating customized work dashboards

Arranging prioritized project tiles in the UI easily without coding

Enjoying flexible working environments across devices.

With InfoCenter, organizations can increase user adoption and compliant practices across the organization—and across users’ devices–with the use of this intuitive and easy to use web-based interface.

With OpenText™ Release 16 EP7, eDOCS advances work environments that are highly flexible and customizable with innovations designed to work the way you need to.

Want to learn more about what’s new in OpenText eDOCS?