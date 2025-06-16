DevOps

OpenText Project and Portfolio Management in action: Real how-tos, real benefits, real PPM

Welcome to our Two Sales Engineers how-to video series! If you want to know what OpenText Project and Portfolio Management can really do, you’re in…

Mary Ludwig

June 16, 2025

Welcome to our Two Sales Engineers how-to video series! If you want to know what OpenText Project and Portfolio Management can really do, you’re in the right place.

In this ongoing series, our two sales engineers Mark and Alan break down the key features and benefits of OpenText Project and Portfolio Management through quick, easy-to-follow videos. Whether you’re managing strategic plans, juggling resources, or trying to get a clear view of priorities, these videos share exactly how your team can stay aligned and deliver results with the OpenText solution.

We’ll keep adding new videos regularly, so check back often and follow along as we explore more ways to make your project and portfolio management faster, safer, smarter, and more transparent.

Resource management simplified with OpenText Project and Portfolio Management

Team sharing episode: Join Mark and Alan as they dive into a powerful feature within OpenText Project and Portfolio Management: team sharing. In this demo, they walk through how team sharing helps organizations streamline resource management by making it easier to assign, manage, and reallocate resources across projects — without the usual bottlenecks.

Whether you’re dealing with limited capacity, shifting priorities, or simply trying to get the most out of your teams, this feature is built to bring flexibility and clarity to how work gets done. It’s a smarter, more collaborative way to manage shared resources — and it’s already changing the game for OpenText Project and Portfolio Management users.

Simplify resource management with OpenText Project and Portfolio Management

Mary Ludwig

Mary Ludwig is a Product Marketing Manager at OpenText. Her diverse background spans across development and product management, providing over 5 years experience in software development and DevOps. Mary got her degree in Operations Management from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado in Boulder. At OpenText, Mary manages product marketing for Project and Portfolio Management as well as ValueEdge strategy.

