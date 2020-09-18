Simplifying customer outreach leads to big savings

Maintaining open lines of communication with your customers and partners is essential, but with all the different methods in use today, doing so can get complicated fast. Many organizations use four or more vendors – one solution for phone outreach, one for SMS text messages, one for email, and yet another for fax.

That’s four contracts to negotiate, four bills to pay, four usage reports to compile (if the solutions even have the necessary analytics) when justifying costs, four different interfaces to train on, and four different places to complain to when things stop working.

In fact, in many cases the number may be higher than four. In a recent IDG report surveying 100 companies that rely on customer communication, half of respondents reported using more than five vendors for customer communication across all channels.

That’s far more complicated than it needs to be. The same IDG report asked what problems a multi-vendor environment brought to businesses. The results are a laundry list of IT and management headaches.

An enterprise-grade, omnichannel communications solution can address all these concerns. While delivering significant customer satisfaction and efficiency benefits, it can also dramatically reduce costs and tech support headaches. With a single solution your costs, support, analytics, and SLA discussions all go through a single vendor. It’s also far easier to manage your expenses and present reports to stakeholders showing how various communications methods are being utilized. Staff training and workflow integration are both simpler as well, and a good solution will send the same message via a variety of formats, depending on individual customer contact preferences.

Reduce costs, increase reliability, and streamline workflows with OpenText

OpenText™ Notifications is your one-stop-shop for keeping in touch with your customers via email, SMS text, phone, and fax. As a cloud-based solution, Notifications requires minimal IT support to deploy and manage, while keeping your costs manageable. When major events happen (sales, product releases, regional outages, recalls, etc.) Notifications adapts to demand spikes without requiring you to overbuy at the onset.

Learn more from IDG about how organizations can simplify communications to reduce costs, increase reliability, and free up staff time.