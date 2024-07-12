CIO.com: NetSuite EDI integration made easy, fast, and affordable

For businesses using Oracle NetSuite as their ERP, managing Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) data transfers can be a complex and time-consuming process. Manually entering data, dealing with errors, and jumping from one system to the next creates bottlenecks slows you down if you don’t integrate NetSuite adequately.

But what if there was a way to seamlessly integrate EDI with NetSuite, improve data visibility, and streamline your entire operation? With our one-of-a-kind Built for NetSuite EDI integration adapter, you get a composable, i.e. flexible NetSuite connector, made from existing pre-built components and customized to your unique needs.

Earlier this year, I was interviewed by CIO.com to speak about our fast and affordable approach to NetSuite EDI integration. Here’s a preview:

Flexible NetSuite integration

The challenges of “cookie-cutter” NetSuite connectors

Integrating EDI with NetSuite is never a one-size-fits all solution – not if you truly want to achieve seamless and automated supply chain processes. Choosing an off-the-shelf NetSuite connector leads to these disappointing outcomes:

Delays in implementation

Errors and inconsistencies in data

Limited visibility into trading partner transactions

Unforeseen costs

The difference of a flexible Built for NetSuite adapter

OpenText offers a NetSuite-certified adapter that seamlessly integrates EDI with NetSuite. Use enterprise-level components from our modular system customized to fit any business, any complexity and (almost) any budget.

Faster Setup: Get up and running quickly with pre-built components.

Reduced Errors: Automated processes ensure accurate information flow.

Real-Time Visibility: Gain instant insights into all EDI transactions within NetSuite.

Lower Costs: Reduce IT overhead and eliminate manual data entry.

Ready to learn more?

Learn how we can help streamline your supply chain with the OpenText Built for NetSuite ERP adapter. You can also watch the full CIO.com interview.