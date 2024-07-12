CIO.com: NetSuite EDI integration made easy, fast, and affordable

Business Network

In a recent CIO.com interview, OpenText’s Naomi Skinner spoke about how easy it can be to seamlessly integrate EDI with NetSuite to improve data visibility and streamline operations.

Naomi Skinner

July 12, 20242 minute read

This is an image showing how easy NetSuite EDI integration is with OpenText.

For businesses using Oracle NetSuite as their ERP, managing Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) data transfers can be a complex and time-consuming process. Manually entering data, dealing with errors, and jumping from one system to the next creates bottlenecks slows you down if you don’t integrate NetSuite adequately.

But what if there was a way to seamlessly integrate EDI with NetSuite, improve data visibility, and streamline your entire operation? With our one-of-a-kind Built for NetSuite EDI integration adapter, you get a composable, i.e. flexible NetSuite connector, made from existing pre-built components and customized to your unique needs.  

Earlier this year, I was interviewed by CIO.com to speak about our fast and affordable approach to NetSuite EDI integration. Here’s a preview: 

Flexible NetSuite integration

Integrating EDI with NetSuite is never a one-size-fits all solution – not if you truly want to achieve seamless and automated supply chain processes. Choosing an off-the-shelf NetSuite connector leads to these disappointing outcomes: 

  • Delays in implementation 
  • Errors and inconsistencies in data 
  • Limited visibility into trading partner transactions 
  • Unforeseen costs  

The difference of a flexible Built for NetSuite adapter 

OpenText offers a NetSuite-certified adapter that seamlessly integrates EDI with NetSuite. Use enterprise-level components from our modular system customized to fit any business, any complexity and (almost) any budget.  

  • Faster Setup: Get up and running quickly with pre-built components. 
  • Reduced Errors: Automated processes ensure accurate information flow. 
  • Real-Time Visibility: Gain instant insights into all EDI transactions within NetSuite. 
  • Lower Costs: Reduce IT overhead and eliminate manual data entry. 

Ready to learn more?

Learn how we can help streamline your supply chain with the OpenText Built for NetSuite ERP adapter. You can also watch the full CIO.com interview.  

Naomi Skinner

As Senior Manager, Product Marketing for OpenText Business Network, Naomi leads product marketing efforts for B2B integration in the supply chain space as well as in healthcare. Experienced marketer across various industries, Naomi enjoys translating complex concepts into simple terms.

