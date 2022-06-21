Announcing OpenText Cloud Editions 22.2

In a world of accelerated change and new ways for modern work, businesses rely on information management to stay ahead. OpenText™, a global leader in information management, delivers innovations that enable organizations to turn information into an advantage by connecting people, information and process.

I’m proud to share the launch of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 22.2, enabling businesses to empower their workforces through knowledge, access data securely and intelligently, and scale ecosystems with high-powered connectivity. With these innovations, organizations can improve customer, partner and employee experiences, minimize information overload, increase productivity, and power and protect information.

Innovations in OpenText Content Cloud

The successful integration of business applications are key differentiators in today’s evolving modern work environment. Innovations delivered in OpenText Content Cloud CE 22.2 help connect people, information and process to power modern work.

In OpenText Core Content CE 22.2, we have continued to integrate with Microsoft® Teams to add powerful business process and information management capabilities. Innovations also include advanced governance controls and enhanced productivity with built-in e-Signature, capture, templated workspaces, and more.

We continue to support modern work with Microsoft Teams and OpenText Extended ECM. With Extended ECM, users can share content between Teams and SAP® and Salesforce® to unite systems of record and systems of collaboration for better governance and a 360-degree view of content. For example, by integrating Teams with industry solutions like Extended ECM for Engineering, users can now seamlessly manage and collaborate on complex large CAD documents directly from within the Teams interface.

Speaking of large complex document types, we can put the power of a high-end desktop on any device with a new Windows virtual desktop experience from OpenText Exceed TurboX (ETX). This new cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) will allow companies to securely deploy and manage thousands of high-performance, local-like Microsoft Windows applications and desktop environments, anywhere, on any device from within a browser.

OpenText is committed to supporting compliance and governance and new this quarter, OpenText Magellan Risk Guard users can now create custom, interactive reports for content stored in Extended ECM and Documentum. With 50+ built-in sensitive or inappropriate data risk categories (such as PII, violence, or social security numbers) and a built-in risk assessment dashboard, this feature enables business users to easily create risk analysis reports on their content repositories without relying on IT experts.

Financial Services is one of the most highly regulated sectors, but organizations must also be highly customer-centric in order to thrive. Our new Customer Lifecycle Information Management for Financial Serv​ices solution combines Extended ECM with OpenText TeamSite and OpenText Exstream and integrates into key CRM platforms such as Salesforce. This exciting new solution provides a 360-degree view of the customer, empowering employees to provide superior service, enforce governance and risk management, deliver optimized customer experiences and reduce operational costs.

Innovations in OpenText Business Network Cloud

Companies are moving to the cloud to mitigate operational risks but often lack expertise to manage their own integration environment. Innovations in OpenText Business Network Cloud CE 22.2 are designed to enable our customers to seamlessly collaborate and integrate with their customers.

With the NetSuite® Order to Cash Adapter Kit for Business Network Cloud Foundation, we have brought enterprise-grade order-to-cash integration to 18,000 Oracle® NetSuite ERP customers, allowing them to benefit from the world’s largest global B2B integration platform in a cost-effective manner. This important innovation delivers the ability to exchange key business documents, such as sales orders, invoices, and remittances, without EDI expertise.

Additionally, we are introducing Asset Track and Trace for Healthcare, a new industry solution that leverages the OpenText IoT platform to identify, locate, secure and manage thousands of medical devices to improve patient care while ensuring compliance and security.

Innovations in OpenText Experience Cloud

The digitization of information is critical to how businesses communicate and interact with employees, customers and partners. With OpenText Experience Cloud CE 22.2, companies can now provide an exceptional customer experience through data-driven, personalized, on-brand omnichannel experiences. ​

Innovations to OpenText Exstream and Customer Data Platform (CDP) enable organizations to blend data sources for precise communication targeting without slow and inefficient data processing. Further enhancements include greater control over production processes, versioning, editing and testing across channels; synchronized touchpoints with predictive, intelligent personalization; machine learning through integration with Google BigQuery™ to predict the next best offer for customers; and more.

In addition, CE 22.2 delivers accelerated integrations for OpenText Media Management with a new integration framework that reduces the build time of new connectors by 80% and empowers content tracking through third-party applications. Built on this new framework is a new connector for video delivery on Vidyard®, allowing our customers to publish seamlessly to this leading video platform.

Innovations in OpenText Security Cloud

Businesses of all sizes are looking for ways to keep their organization secure without sacrificing performance. To ensure cyber resilience, organizations must deploy strong multi-layered security and data protection policies to prevent, respond and quickly recover from threats. Innovation delivered in CE 22.2 to our security offering is designed to help our customers protect their information and create trust in an untrusted world.

OpenText EnCase Information Assurance CE 22.2 delivers modern data collection in the cloud with scalable visibility. Users can now gather and preserve email attachments, including documents shared as embedded links, in Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, allowing security teams to complete early case assessments and find relevant emails faster. Also in CE 22.2, EnCase Information Assurance users can now view data and metadata in a new evidence browser.

OpenText is also improving general data protection regulation (GDPR) compliance in business communication through expanded security solutions. With Webroot Email Encryption powered by Zix, now available in United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI), businesses can monitor and protect personally identifiable information (PII) in business communication, including the ability to scan outbound email communication for PII and automatically block, quarantine or encrypt based on corporate policies. In addition, businesses can archive communication and conduct ongoing corporate compliance with e-discovery with Carbonite Information Archive, now with German language support. Carbonite Information Archive enables proactive compliance with cloud-based archiving of 50+ data sources, complementing Mailstore® off-cloud email archiving in 17 languages.

Innovations in OpenText Developer Cloud

Providing a modern developer platform is essential to ensuring our customers’ continued business success. Continuing to deliver on the developer experience, in CE 22.2 developers can now commercialize their applications for subscribers within Europe and the EU Data Protection Zone. We have also made the OpenText Case Management API available through the Developer Experience, allowing partners and customers to build their own applications or extend Core Case Management.

Join us at OpenText World EMEA

The innovations delivered in OpenText CE 22.2 help organizations harness the power of information and manage it collectively, securely, and intelligently. For more information on our latest innovations, visit our blog page.

I invite you to join me during my Product Innovation keynote and the Innovation Demo Showcase at OpenText World EMEA, our free, virtual Information Management conference, where we’ll share more about these exciting innovations.