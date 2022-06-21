Power modern work with a complete SaaS content services platform

Mastering modern work increasingly means that key business activities are carried out by the most appropriate employee at the most appropriate location. By combining collaboration, business processes and information management within one powerful SaaS content services platform, organizations can empower employees with the information they need, when and where they need it.

Most organizations are developing a hybrid work model that encompasses the best of the office and remote work. A highly available, highly scalable, highly secure SaaS-based content services platform is required to deliver effective information management in a hybrid world. The results are impressive. Forrester research shows that organizations taking a hybrid cloud-based approach to content services see greater benefits to customer experience (72% vs. 25%), security (70% vs. 16%) and usability (64% vs. 16%).

Designed from the ground up to power modern work, OpenText™ Core Content supports the move to hybrid work environments as perhaps the only complete, SaaS content services platform. With the release of Core Content Cloud Edition (CE) 22.2, this comprehensive content services platform continues to introduce important new capabilities, including:

Powerful content repository for Microsoft ® Teams

Teams Intelligent capture via OpenText™ Core Capture integration

Improved collaboration and information sharing across the digital ecosystem

Improved compliance and governance

Optimize content-centric work within Microsoft Teams

As its popularity as a virtual meeting platform grows, so does the need to effectively handle content-driven processes within Microsoft Teams. CE 22.2 gives users a comprehensive content repository that can be surfaced directly from within the platform.

Example of a Business Workspace within Microsoft Teams

This provides a clear and organized content management structure for Teams to facilitate information sharing, streamline business processes, expedite approvals, and ensure compliance. A template-driven Business Workspace environment integrates the collaborative environment with its content repository and other lead applications, so users have all the information they need within a single window.

Integrate intelligent capture to further automate business processes

McKinsey estimates that almost 70% of all data collection, processing and analysis tasks can be automated. For many organizations that still rely heavily on manual business processes, the first step must be to move beyond simply digitizing paper-based content. Automated content ingestion involves taking information from paper and digital sources and automatically routing it to the right people and systems within the organization.

Example of intelligent capture and routing of content

To help organizations achieve this level of automation, Core Content CE 22.2 integrates seamlessly with Core Capture to deliver a complete intelligent capture solution. It allows you to scan multiple documents with various document, video, and image types and export them into Core Content folders based on pre-defined rules. You can create export profiles and define specific Core Content folders as export destinations within Core Capture. Information can be quickly and effectively extracted – based on metadata and tagging – and automatically routed to lead business applications.

Collaborate anywhere, any time with colleagues, customers and partners

You can easily and securely share and collaborate on projects remotely with external parties using the new native public sharing capabilities of Core Content CE 22.2.

Example of secure information sharing and collaboration within OpenText Core Content.

The content services platform enables you to quickly and easily create a sharable link for external collaboration and information sharing. Your external partners and customers don’t need to have a Core Content account. You simply set their privilege and security levels, such as password and expiration date, and determine the usage rights they have for that piece of content or folder.

Deliver the power of centralized governance and compliance

IT departments and compliance stakeholders have a critical need to maintain control of rapidly growing types and volumes of information, especially in a hybrid environment. Core Content centrally stores and manages all content while integrating with distributed processes and applications to improve governance, privacy, and security. Graphic dashboards allow stakeholders to easily monitor compliance.

Example of the Core Content dashboard for consistent information governance across the organization

The new release lets you create and manage centralized records policies and apply them across your organization. You can import existing policies and holds from OpenText repositories or external sources and consistently apply multiple retention policies per document, including mixed time and event-based policies. Policies can be set based on folder, document type, or manually on documents.

Gain the information advantage to master modern work

By helping organizations manage information needed to enable distributed teams of employees, suppliers, contractors and customers, Core Content CE 22.2 delivers the collaboration, business automation and governance needed to master modern work. With the most advanced SaaS content services platform, organizations can gain an information advantage that not only supports operational excellence but helps organizations embrace new ways of work.