Master modern work with intelligent, connected, secure and responsible experiences

No matter your industry or business function, whether you’re dealing with highly complex and regulated processes like clinical trials; simply need to automate manual data entry into everyday tools; or want a fast track to the cloud, seamlessly connecting content to process is essential to meet the demands of modern work. With Cloud Edition (CE) 23.1, OpenText™ Content Cloud™ introduces new industry-certified and integrated solutions to power intelligent, connected experiences and improve operational efficiency.

Empower cloud security and compliance for Public Sector and Life Sciences

More than 70% of government solution leaders plan to migrate applications or workloads to the cloud in the next 12-18 months, and yet security concerns often stall government agencies’ digital transformation strategies. Now, with OpenText™ Extended ECM and OpenText™ AppWorks™ on the AWS public cloud achieving FedRAMP In Process designation, agencies gain the confidence that their cloud deployment and data are protected and meet rigorous cybersecurity standards of the US Government. With barriers to the cloud removed, agencies can leverage the OpenText Cloud for Government solution to increase business agility and streamline citizen-facing services.

This example shows an Extended ECM Business Workspace embedded within AppWorks grant-related processes.

Life Sciences and pharmaceutical companies often find it challenging and expensive to identify reliable cloud infrastructure to support their highly regulated document management systems and meet GxP requirements. OpenText Content Cloud for Life Sciences now supports the productivity and governance capabilities of OpenText™ Documentum™ for Life Sciences on AWS, allowing companies to accelerate clinical trials, improve health authority submissions, and ensure manufacturing quality and safety processes with audit-ready confidence and GxP compliance.

Enable connected and efficient finance and manufacturing processes

Bringing content and processes together with integrated content management drives operational excellence. The CE 23.1 release from Content Cloud now extends this capability to the most complex financial and manufacturing workflows.

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Dynamics 365™ Finance delivers information to your finance teams when and where it’s needed, allowing users to remain in their familiar application with a 360-degree view of everything they need to complete their tasks and boost the efficiency of core financial processes. Find this solution today on Microsoft AppSource.

An example of how content is managed within Extended ECM and displayed within the Dynamics 365 Finance business application for easy access and collaboration.

OpenText Extended ECM for PLM connects product lifecycle management (PLM) information to other enterprise applications like ERP, MES and MRO to streamline manufacturing processes. With simple, secure access to PLM data and streamlined collaboration across subsidiaries and supply chain partners, engineering teams can get to market faster up to 75% faster with a single source of truth for product design and development.

Speed digital transformation with integrated applications now available through new channels

With employees using an average of 35 different tools a day, it’s no surprise that they often struggle to find content to complete daily tasks, a big blow to their productivity and the customer experiences they deliver. OpenText™ Core Capture for Salesforce® leverages powerful machine learning to intelligently automate document identification and extraction of information. This new solution automates the intake and processing of customer documents and data in Salesforce tasks to boost the productivity of Sales and Service teams. Core Capture for Salesforce is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Customers pursuing a shift to the cloud with SAP RISE are often challenged with what to do with their legacy data and applications without the headache and cost of massive data migration projects or simply keeping those legacy systems running. OpenText™ InfoArchive™ CE is a proven cloud-based solution to accelerate the retirement of legacy SAP and non-SAP applications and provide a fast track to SAP S/4HANA. With this latest release, InfoArchive CE is now validated by SAP and available on the SAP Store.

OpenText™ Core Content is a flexible, agile and secure cloud content management solution that integrates with critical business applications including SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, Salesforce and Microsoft 365. Customers who choose Core Content to quickly address new departmental or industry use cases can now leverage OpenText’s certified global cloud partner ecosystem to purchase, implement and integrate a complete SaaS content services solution, enhanced with integration into other Core capabilities, including Capture, Signature and Case Management.

As leaders in information management and information governance, OpenText is continuing our longstanding support and sponsorship of the 2023 AIIM Conference. Join us this year in New Orleans at the AIIM2023 Conference to learn more about our innovations and offerings.