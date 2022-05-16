How is intelligent information management driving your sector?

As businesses in every sector emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, change is top of the agenda. If we were digitally transforming before, now we’re accelerating at a seemingly unstoppable pace. Information management is taking center stage as organizations look to build business agility, create resilience in their supply chains, improve operational performance and radically re-imagine both customer and employee experience.

What you’ll learn

This year’s virtual event brings together OpenText industry strategists representing banking, life sciences, public sector, healthcare, oil & gas, utilities, automotive, legal and manufacturing. Our subject matter experts will discuss the latest digital trends affecting your sector. Key learning opportunities include:

How industries are addressing digital transformation in the post-pandemic landscape

Why businesses in all sectors need a fresh approach to information management

How intelligent information management can help tackle the skills shortage within industries

Why most sectors still suffer from mountains of information and molehills of insight

The challenges that remote and flexible work bring and how to address them

Current developments in information governance, compliance and security that are hitting global industries

Don’t miss these opportunities

There are a number of ways to get involved with Industry at the upcoming OpenText World EMEA.

Attend Digitally re-inventing asset track-and-trace for healthcare session. Forrester Research will join our healthcare team for a fast-paced discussion on how IoT-driven track and trace is set to revolutionize the way healthcare providers locate, deploy, service and secure critical medical equipment.

Check out How information became the new currency in banking session. This is a unique opportunity to hear from Bart Bloothoofd, Global Lead of Innovation Strategy & Exploration at ING Bank as he and our financial services team explore the pace of digital change and how to manage information to optimize customer experiences.

Meet up with industry experts. Our strategists will be on-hand throughout the event. Whatever business challenge you’re facing, we have someone who works with companies like yours worldwide to find the best solutions.

Visit the Resource Center. Exclusively for attendees, the Resource Center lets you better understand information management in your sector by accessing the latest solution roadmaps and updates, how-to videos, solution overviews, white papers and more.

OpenText World EMEA 2022 virtual conference from June 21-22.