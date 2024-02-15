How digital fax and capture are transforming healthcare

Every second, an exponential amount of healthcare data is created and mined for valuable insights. A staggering 30% of the world’s data volume is currently generated by the healthcare industry. The compound annual growth rate of healthcare data will reach 36% by 2025 – rising 6% faster than manufacturing, 10% faster than financial services and 11% faster than entertainment.1

A pivot from treatment to prevention

With an increasingly tech-savvy society embracing connected devices and the growing consumerization of healthcare, new innovations usher in new possibilities. Research shows the average number of digital device interactions is exploding – going from 1,426 in 2020 to 4,909 by 2025.2 How can an industry that has been reticent to change best position itself for the future?

For one, building on existing systems to improve operational efficiency is a great place to start. Even with advances in technology and interoperability, many integrated health systems, hospitals, physician offices and payers rely on fax as the standard for document exchange.

OpenText is helping leading healthcare organizations prioritize patient experiences with intelligent document delivery. More than 4 billion digital fax pages per year are processed in our global network.

Automate manual tasks and reduce labor-intensive workflows

Every second counts in healthcare. Secure healthcare data delivery and capture solutions use digital fax, enabled workflows and integrations with electronic medical records (EMR) to improve efficiency, decrease costs and improve care coordination. Freeing up precious time and resources allows your team to focus on what truly matters: patient care.

Optimize workflows to gain patient insights

Insights are the key to unlocking better patient outcomes. Go beyond simple automation and transform raw data into actionable insights. By optimizing workflows and integrating advanced analytics capabilities, healthcare organizations can glean valuable insights into patient preferences, behaviors, and trends. With this newfound understanding, providers can personalize care delivery and improve patient satisfaction.

Strengthen information governance

Maintaining robust information governance practices is crucial for healthcare organizations. Our solution provides a secure, compliant framework for managing sensitive healthcare data. By automatically classifying and securing documents based on predefined criteria, we ensure that patient information always remains protected. With built-in audit trails and access controls, healthcare organizations can maintain compliance with regulatory requirements while fostering trust and confidence among patients and stakeholders.

Connect with us at HIMSS 24

The countdown is on! Excitement is building as OpenText gears up to showcase the future of AI in healthcare technology at the Healthcare Information Management System Society (HIMSS) conference from March 11 to 15. Here’s your guide to making the most of your time at the event:

1. Exclusive Sessions at Booth #5551: Join us at booth #5551 to witness firsthand how OpenText Aviator AI is reshaping the healthcare landscape. Explore our innovative solutions, including Fax + Capture, Agent Experience, Documentum for Healthcare, and Total Experience for Healthcare.

2. Breakfast Briefing – March 12, 7:15 AM, Room 203C: Start your day right with our breakfast briefing on March 12. Join us in room 203C at 7:15 AM to explore how AI enhances access to data throughout the healthcare system. Gain insights that can revolutionize your healthcare operations and set the tone for an impactful day at HIMSS 24.

3. Happy Hour at Booth #5551 – March 13, 4:30 to 6 PM: Relax and unwind at our booth during happy hour on March 13, from 4:30 to 6 PM. Network with industry experts, learn more about our solutions, and discover how OpenText is reshaping the future of healthcare. It’s the perfect opportunity to engage with like-minded professionals and deepen your understanding of the latest advancements in healthcare technology.

4. Booth Wide Passport Program: Participate in our booth-wide passport program by watching live demos and earning raffle entries for exciting prizes. Engage with our experts, explore our solutions, and leave with valuable insights to elevate your healthcare services. The passport program offers a dynamic and interactive way to experience OpenText’s innovative offerings.

Schedule a personalized booth meeting/tour to delve into the details and ensure you get the most out of your HIMSS experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to focus on patient experience and healthcare journey management – see you there!

—

1. RBC Capital Markets: The Healthcare Data Explosion.

2. Statista: Daily digital data interactions per connected person worldwide from 2010 to 2025.