Driving cars of the future

How does a global leader in automotive technology maintain its laser focus on Sustainable Mobility and personalized transportation?

With an operation that spans more than 300 sites in 35 countries, Faurecia faced a challenge just to maintain consistency in procuring materials for manufacturing and design. In answer, the enterprise implemented OpenText information management systems including OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® Solutions. Digital transformation with central automation sharpens cash visibility and control across the enterprise, proving useful for matching production with corporate strategy.

“We are able to have worldwide visibility into invoices that are arriving, even if the goods are still in transit and even if nobody has completed reception at the plant,” said Salomé Silva, Accounts Payable team leader and SAP business analyst in the IT department of Faurecia. “Another advantage that we see in VIM is the possibility to make our process aligned with the decisions and new processes that are happening at the plants.”

All Faurecia locations use VIM to centrally manage close to two million invoices every year–serving as an ‘open door’ for a variety of channels, Silva noted. VIM control and automation then offers consistent collaboration and timely insights to Faurecia and its suppliers.

Standardized digital management also carried the Faurecia financial team through the COVID-19 pandemic. “We could not imagine how to work in accounts payable if we had not had VIM implemented,” Salomé Silva noted. “For us, having VIM was absolutely key to continue processing from home with minimal disturbances.” And, in turn, to support the company focus on providing leading-edge technologies to drivers worldwide.

For more about how Faurecia uses OpenText solutions to align its international procurement process with a mission for innovation, read the customer story.