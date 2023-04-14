OpenText World EMEA 2023 – Innovation Summits kick off in Munich  

Willkommen to the first of three OpenText World EMEA 2023 – Innovation Summits: join global thought leaders and regional experts for an unforgettable experience in Munich, Germany (April 24-25).

During two days at the beautiful and centrally located Infinity Hotel and Conference Resort Munich, the event explores new ways technology and machines can harness information management; how people can experience, process, and trust this information; and how this new way of doing business will change the way we use information to optimize work and collaboration across every industry.

Inspiring keynote speakers

The kick-off includes two keynote addresses from Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText, and Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer, OpenText.

Mark J. Barrenechea will discuss the forces shaping Business 2030, how businesses can seize the opportunities ahead and present insights from industry leaders on what is shaping their business to equip them for the future.

Muhi Majzoud will be talking about the future of innovation for information management, providing his perspective on where we've been, where we're going next, and how AI is bringing information and automation together to help enable customers to work smarter.

The Munich event also brings guest keynote speakers to the stage:

Waltraud Gl ä ser is an organizational coach and expert who will share how to be successful and master one’s life in the VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity) world by implementing change to self, organization and ultimately, corporate culture.

Dr. Steven Boyes is a conservationist and founder of the National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project (NGOWP), a foundation to help promote the protection of the Okavango's watershed and wildlife. Dr. Boyes will challenge the audience to view the world and their impact on it with a fresh perspective, using stunning imagery to share what he's learned about leadership.

Unique networking opportunities

Travel through the history and evolution of motoring at Munich Motorworld. Fuel up and become an auto enthusiast, surrounded by the world’s most valuable and exclusive vehicle brands. With live entertainment, dinner, and refreshments, it’ll be a license to renew connections and meet new colleagues.

Regional industry highlights

Meet your peers at the industry forums and roundtables that will focus on five key areas: Financial Services, Manufacturing and Automotive, Public Sector, Oil & Gas and Utilities, and Cross-Industry. Forums will be led by regional industry experts reviewing common trends and challenges for their sectors, then followed up with smaller roundtables for peers to exchange ideas and information, and lead discussions around what their sectors are specifically facing.

The industry forums and roundtables include the following:

Banking and insurance

Providing the “total experience” by improving employee experiences to boost customer satisfaction has become essential in the digital world.. Hear helpful research about related challenges facing Financial Services institutions and join the roundtable for a deep dive into solving the sector’s biggest pain points.

Manufacturing and automotive

The manufacturing and automotive industry has had several challenges over the last few years, from global disruptions to shifting focus to electric cars and automation. Find out how to create intelligent, secure, and sustainable manufacturing environments and learn how to leverage digitization and technical innovation to achieve environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Public sector

Governments are looking for ways to provide more sustainable, trustworthy solutions for capturing citizen information and providing improved service levels. Hear from industry experts about trends and predictions in this sector and discover how digital government services can better serve agencies’ citizens and employees.

Oil & gas and utilities

The global energy industry is in transition and oil & gas and utility companies have increasing mandates to provide affordable, sustainable, and reliable energy sources. Learn about top trends, best practices, and what’s being done to solve the world’s energy problems such as creating greener supply chains and promoting sustainable energy use.

Cross-industry

This forum will cover a cross-segment of industries talking about trends, research and issues facing them. Discover how to future-proof your business for 2030.

Learn and network in Munich or online

Register and meet us at OpenText World EMEA 2023 – Innovation Summit in Munich or register for the virtual event today.