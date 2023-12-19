Strengthening cyber resilience

Cyberattacks are on track to cause $10.5 trillion a year in damage by 2025. That’s a 300 percent increase from 2015 levels. A robust cybersecurity posture is not merely a precaution but a necessity—a proactive stance that fortifies systems, educates users, and anticipates and mitigates potential risks. Is your Cybersecurity Team ready?

OpenText™ Cybersecurity Services helps customers with their investment in our software products. Did you know that our Services can also be your trusted partner along your cyber resilience journey with advice, guidance and assistance in Risk & Compliance, Digital Forensics & Incident Response and Managed Security Services. Customers are turning to OpenText, a Managed Security Services Top 250 provider, to help them complete their breadth of capabilities.

Announcing a cyber resilience program

OpenText announces a refreshed program replacing the former EnCase Advisory Program (EAP) and the former Guidance Advisory Program (GAP). The program aims to:

Enhance and extend your security teams

Match OpenText Services to your specific business needs

Deliver the best experience with OpenText through a simple pricing and contracting structure

The OpenText Cyber Resilience Program (CRP) helps customers effectively reduce risk, preserve trust and minimize disruption. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, we help organizations build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio of smarter and simple solutions that can be tailored for individual needs.

Customers trust OpenText seasoned experts to help with:

eDiscovery, evidence collection and analysis

Digital forensics and investigations

Threat detection and response

Breach remediation

Risk and compliance management

Data and privacy protection

Application security

Vulnerability assessment

In the Cybersecurity Services Catalog, learn how OpenText can help you along your entire journey for cyber resilience.

OpenText was very effective in risk mitigation and helping define the scope of work necessary to improve our security posture. It has given us the security framework that we need to implement and execute here at Webcor. Without OpenText, our risk profile would be much higher.” Allen Woolley – Director, IT Operations Webcor

It’s inevitable, be cyber ready

46% of SMBs and enterprises report experiencing a ransomware attack this year. Business losses are increasing which include loss of data, IP, productivity, compliance, regulatory expenses, and staffing costs.

After a breach, a major US East Coast Health Services Network organization called upon OpenText to meet a court-imposed mandate on cyber readiness. OpenText partnered with them on a security assessment to identify areas for cyber control improvements and to build a roadmap for better cyber resilience. To ensure they would apply our recommendations from the assessment, they planned for OpenText to deliver four tabletop exercises every year. A tabletop is a great opportunity to practice their improved incident response processes and evaluate their cyber readiness. What’s the old adage? Practice makes perfect? OpenText made it simple for them with a yearly CRP which delivers regular assessments to ensure continued cyber maturity growth and regular tabletop exercises on various scenarios like phishing, ransomware, cyber-attacks or data theft to build awareness and readiness within their organization.

Plan your cyber resilience

Gartner predicts that by 2025, lack of talent or human failure will be responsible for over half of significant cyber incidents.

OpenText approaches cybersecurity from a unique information management angle, with more than 3,500 Professional Services staff to help customers reach their goals. Our differentiator is OpenText’s 30-years in managing and securing our customer’s data – it’s most valuable asset. (If you did not know, data is the new oil!)

Do you want to learn about our CRP? Do you want to enhance and extend your security teams? Are you looking to consolidate your cyber vendors down to a trusted partner that offers a simple pricing and contracting structure? Do you need a partner that understands the most valued asset in your organization: your information? View the Program Overview or reach out to our Cybersecurity Client Managers today.